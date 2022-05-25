Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Kazuha rerun, free 4-star weapon, and more news

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the characters scheduled for a rerun in the upcoming patch 2.8.

Recent leaks claim that Kazuha will likely have his rerun in patch 2.8 alongside Klee and Yoimiya. Patch 2.8 will also introduce a new Story Quest for Kaedehara Kazuha, where Genshin Impact players will also obtain a new 4-star sword as one of the completion rewards. It has already been leaked that the sword cannot be refined, and with the recent nerf, the 4-star sword no longer has the "broken" stats.

The following article will cover recent leaks regarding the rerun of Kazuha, a free 4-star weapon, and more on Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Leaks suggest Kazuha rerun with Klee and Yoimiya

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos We have had several conflicting rumors/leaks regarding the 5✰ banner order in 2.8.



Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee are all (very likely) rerunning--that is all we know. Anything beyond that should be considered speculation.



Please wait for further information from trusted sources. We have had several conflicting rumors/leaks regarding the 5✰ banner order in 2.8.Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee are all (very likely) rerunning--that is all we know. Anything beyond that should be considered speculation.Please wait for further information from trusted sources.

Latest leaks from credible sources have warned the community that no information about the banner order is out yet. Leakers have asked the community not to fall for any false leaks regarding banner 4-stars or banner-order leaks from patch 2.8.

The above leaks have also mentioned that patch 2.8 is most likely to have a three-character rerun as the last filler patch before the release of Sumeru in patch 3.0. Hence, patch 2.8 will have Kazuha's rerun and Yoimiya and Klee's reruns in Genshin Impact.

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Heizou First Banner



*stc [2.8]Heizou First Banner*stc

The only 4-star character confirmed to appear on the 2.8 banner is Shikanoin Heizou, an upcoming Anemo Catalyst user. Credible leaker Lumie has already claimed Heizou to be featured in the Phase I banner of patch 2.8.

This new information has also raised a lot of speculation where many believe Kazuha and Heizou will drop during the Phase I banner. There have been many instances where one of the 4-star characters has the same element as the featured 5-star, and many believe Heizou will also fall under this category.

Genshin Impact officially announced Shikanoin Heizou on their social media platforms a few weeks ago. Although players have shown mixed responses about the appearance of the upcoming detective from Inazuma, fans are excited to finally have the first male catalyst character on the roster.

Genshin Impact 2.8: New "This is a Sword" 4-star sword nerfed as per leaks

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.



genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_13… A new 4* sword is among the final rewards of Kazuha Chapter I legendary quests. This sword cannot be refined.It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end. A new 4* sword is among the final rewards of Kazuha Chapter I legendary quests. This sword cannot be refined.It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_13…

The leaks have provided fans with more clarity about the new weapon's name and stats and how players can obtain the new 4-star weapon. The weapon is currently using the placeholder name "This is a Sword," which has hilariously caught a lot of attention from the community. The new sword used to have "broken" stats with base ATK at 542 with 41.3% ATK as secondary stats.

Since the recent nerf, the sword's base ATK has been reduced to 510, the same as all other 4-star swords with higher secondary stats. Many believed that the "This is a Sword" weapon would be a new sword, breaking all the norms of the previous weapon's attack to sub-stat ratio, but that is not the case.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta]



The new "This is a Sword" 4 Star Sword had it's base ATK nerfed



At LV.90 -



541 Base ATK -> 510 [2.8 Beta]The new "This is a Sword" 4 Star Sword had it's base ATK nerfedAt LV.90 -541 Base ATK -> 510

Unlike some other free weapons that can be obtained after completing event challenges, the recent leak has claimed that the new 4-star sword is one of the completion rewards that players will receive after completing Kazuha's new Chapter 1.

Edited by R. Elahi