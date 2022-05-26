Genshin Impact leaker reveals the 9th Fatui Harbinger’s name

Genshin Impact leaker, BLANK, has shared a new leak stating that the 9th Fatui Harbinger's name or title is Regrator. Names usually have some symbolic meaning in video games, so Travelers should know what a Regrator is. It's somebody who buys some type of commodity and sells them at a higher price (usually during a crisis to guarantee profits). Whether or not this will foreshadow the 9th Fatui Harbinger's role in the story remains to be seen.

It is worth noting that this leak is considered "questionable" by the leaker, so there is a chance that it could be misinterpreted or be completely fake otherwise.

The relevant leak (Image via BLANK's Genshin Impact Domain)

The above leak comes from Genshin Impact leaker BLANK on Discord. The leak comes with a photo, and it is stated that it's a "Questionable Spoiler."

For those that don't know, that character in the image is Pantalone. There is a Fatui Harbinger with that name who controls Snezhnaya's economic policies. It isn't yet known what number he is, but this leak implies that he's the 9th Fatui Harbinger.

Pantalone is one of the numerous stock characters found in commedia dell'arte, a trait seen in every other Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact thus far. Interestingly, the word "Regrator" does have some connection to Pantalone's character.

Connection to commedia dell'arte

In commedia dell'arte, Pantalone is exceptionally greedy. The character's role in commedia dell'arte is all about money and is often stated to be inhumane and petty. He also often tries to make attempts at getting with women, although he gets rejected frequently.

Genshin Impact players already know for a fact that Pantalone is in charge of economic policies in Snezhnaya, so it wouldn't be unheard of if he were greedy as well. Being inhumane would make sense if he was in an antagonistic role, although it is too early to tell based on the fact that he hasn't appeared in the game yet.

Pantalone, as he appears in commedia dell'arte (Image via Venetian Mask)

Other known Fatui Harbingers also have connections to their commedia dell'arte counterparts. For example, La Signora is also known as Il Capitano in theater and is well-known for being stripped of their ego and panic as a result. Something similar happened to Genshin Impact's La Signora moments before her death at the hands of the Raiden Shogun.

Of course, Genshin Impact doesn't follow commedia dell'arte 100 percent of the time. Tartaglia was known for having a stutter in theater, but Childe has no such condition in the game.

What else is known about Pantalone?

Not too much has been revealed about this enigmatic fellow, but a few details are worth sharing. In the Moment of Cessation artifact (part of the Pale Flame set series), it states:

"Perhaps he lusted for money because he had once been destitute, Or perhaps the fact that the gods had never looked upon him with favor ignited a burning desire for resistance inside him..."

The set implies that he didn't get a Vision, as the gods never recognized him, but it doesn't reveal more in the way of information. Besides this, not much else is known about him.

