Ayaka rerun surpasses Raiden Shogun sales to become the most profitable Genshin Impact banner in China

According to GenshinLab, Ayaka's recent rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6 has made more money in China than Raiden Shogun's two banners. For reference, here are the numbers:

$33,698,155+ for Ayaka (Rerun)

for Ayaka (Rerun) $33,560,259 for Raiden Shogun + Kokomi (Rerun)

for Raiden Shogun + Kokomi (Rerun) $33,020,905 for Raiden Shogun

Keep in mind that this data is only for China's iOS market and is based on GenshinLab's sources. It is also worth noting that Ayaka's recent rerun has lasted far longer than any previous banner in history, from April 19, 2022, to May 31, 2022. That's a total of 42 days, which is double the time of the average banner in Genshin Impact.

The relevant data infographic (Image via GenshinLab)

The above infographic shows all of the other top banners, with Ayaka's rerun holding the top spot. The current top ten includes:

Ayaka's rerun Raiden Shogun + Kokomi's reruns Raiden Shogun Venti Zhongli + Ganyu reruns Hu Tao's rerun Ayato and Venti's reruns Klee Albedo + Eula's reruns Shenhe + Xiao

Of course, it is worth reiterating that the top spot has had double the time of every previous banner thus far. Her rerun overtook Raiden Shogun's original banner on Day 36 and then overtook Raiden's rerun on Day 37. There are still a few more days left to build up an even more impressive lead for Ayaka.

Keep in mind that her original banner only made $16,451,006 in China's iOS Market, which is nothing compared to its current figure. The grand total for every Genshin Impact banner, according to GenshinLab, is $486,289,314 (which is still growing).

Ayaka's rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6 has outperformed Raiden Shogun banner sales, taking the top spot

The number one banner, based on sales in China's iOS market (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.7 will begin on May 31, 2022, which will introduce Yelan's banner and Xiao's rerun. For those curious, Ayaka's rerun wasn't always number one, according to the sales data.

On Day 1, she made over $7 million but was only ranked fifth overall compared to other Day 1 banners in Genshin Impact. By Day 21 (when most banners end), Her rerun had made over $24 million, ranking sixth overall. A related infographic showing that data can be seen below.

Near the end of Day 21 (Image via GenshinLab)

It took the following number of days for Ayaka's rerun to overtake each position:

Day 23: Fifth place (taking over Hu Tao's rerun)

Fifth place (taking over Hu Tao's rerun) Day 25: Fourth place (taking over Ganyu and Zhongli's reruns)

Fourth place (taking over Ganyu and Zhongli's reruns) Day 32: Third place (taking over Venti's rerun)

Third place (taking over Venti's rerun) Day 36: Second place (taking over Raiden Shogun's first run)

Second place (taking over Raiden Shogun's first run) Day 37: First place (taking over Raiden Shogun and Kokomi's reruns)

Do note that this data only applies to the Chinese iOS market and doesn't necessarily reflect worldwide sales or sales in the Android market. Also, keep in mind that GenshinLab states that these figures are estimates:

"Chart data is estimated base on the App store data in China Market."

It will likely be a while until another Genshin Impact banner takes over the number one spot, based on the unique circumstances surrounding Ayaka's rerun.

