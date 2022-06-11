5 best fun-to-play characters you should build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most enticing gacha games and has already crossed the user base count by over several millions. Each version of the update comes with new characters and content to experience. There is a huge community that discusses which characters are better than others solely based on their performance.

However, it is not necessary for the strong characters to be fun to play. Many in the Genshin Impact community choose to build and summon characters that they like.

The following article will cover the top 5 such fun characters that players should build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 fun characters players should build including Keqing

5) Ningguang

S.Gojo genshin dump @GojoGenshin hate when the oceanid dodges my burst but hey C6 Ningguang doing wuuurk!!!!! hate when the oceanid dodges my burst but hey C6 Ningguang doing wuuurk!!!!! https://t.co/1I6rJRA5Fo

Starting the list with Ningguang, a very unique 4-star Geo Catalyst character that players have seen many a times in Genshin Impact's cutscenes.

Ningguang is the closest thing players have to a missile launcher with her unique auto attack animations as well as abilities. She is the only character who can summon a screen with her Elemental Skill that acts like a shield blocking any projectiles.

However, her Elemental Burst is even unique and amusing, where she will scatter Geo constructs and send homing projectiles at her opponents like missiles. With multiple constellations, Ningguang can go for more Geo constructs in her Elemental Burst, creating total havoc on the opponent to the point where players might feel sorry for them.

4) Keqing

三尺の秋水 🧋 @biishounens genshin// KEQING'S ELEMENTAL BURST IS SO FRICKIN COOL AND SATISFYING genshin// KEQING'S ELEMENTAL BURST IS SO FRICKIN COOL AND SATISFYING https://t.co/JrnptWP1Gn

Keqing is one of the 5-star characters that players can summon from the standard banner, and she is a flashy and fun character to play in Genshin Impact.

Her Elemental Skill is like a mini teleport skill where she can reach hard-to-get places very easily. Keqing is still one of the best mobile agile characters in the game and is often used for exploration purposes. Most of her kit is her Elemental Burst.

Her Elemental Burst animation looks a fighting scene straight from an anime as Keqing oozes the main protagonist vibes.

3) Childe

Childe has to be one of the most unique characters that makes him fun to play. Originally, Childe is a bow-user with Hydro vision, but players can cast his Elemental Skill to switch his stance to wield dual daggers that have beautiful animations.

Switching stance also changes his Elemental Burst. The original Burst animation shows Childe shooting summoning Hydro arrows from above. However, casting Childe's Burst after switching stances will change the animation. He will do a huge AoE sweep with a Hydro polearm which is pretty satisfying to watch in Genshin Impact.

2) Kazuha

mei @theflamechasers rip to all of the hilichurl mobs in teyvat, killing them with kazuha is just too much fun rip to all of the hilichurl mobs in teyvat, killing them with kazuha is just too much fun https://t.co/KJyvGVbJtW

Kazuha is no doubt one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. However, he is equally fun to play as well. With the help of Anemo vision, Kazuha can control the wind with his Elemental Skill and Bursts.

When Kazuha casts Elemental Skill, he pulls all the nearby enemies in the middle and leaps into the air. If players press the attack button, Kazuha will plunge on the grouped enemies and deal AoE Anemo damage, which looks riveting.

With his Elemental Burst, he can call forth a tornado that will deal damage to enemies caught inside the AoE zone.

1) Sayu

Dis⛩ @DisruptGhost Sayu is really a fun character Sayu is really a fun character https://t.co/l9FC5gAv7t

Sayu has to be the most fun character to play and build on this list. Released in version 2.0 in Inazuma by Genshin Impact, everything about Sayu is pretty fun, including her abilities and idle animations.

She is the first Anemo character to wield a claymore. It is funny how a small character such as Sayu can swing around her Claymore to destroy enemies. She is one of the best characters to use for exploration.

With her Elemental Skill, Sayu rolls up into a ball and players can roll around for the next 10 seconds without consuming any stamina.

