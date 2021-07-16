Top 5 Genshin Impact puzzles and quests to do before Golden Apple Archipelago is removed in the 2.0 update

The Golden Apple Archipelago Island is the new map for Genshin Impact version 1.6. However, this island is not permanent as it will be removed after the Genshin Impact version 2.0 update on July 21st.

Genshin Impact confirmed this in their official forum, Hoyolab. Once version 1.6 comes to an end, the island will no longer be accessible. On top of that, players will no longer be able to open treasure chests, gather materials, or gain any quest rewards on the island after its removal.

There is less than a week to go before the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.0. In this guide, players will learn about the Top 5 quests to complete before the Golden Apple Archipelago is removed.

Genshin Impact puzzles and quests in Golden Apple Archipelago that players should not miss

1) Broken Isle Puzzle

Broken Isle Puzzle Rewards in Genshin Impact (Image via TakaGG, Youtube)

The Broken Isle Puzzle in Genshin Impact is quite long as players need to glide to five different rock mountains around Broken Isle. However, this puzzle is worth the rewards as it will grant one Luxurious Chest and two Precious Chests.

To activate the puzzle, players need to take a picture of a mural inside a cave. The mural contains a drawing of the water level that corresponds with five different ponds. After that, players need to go to those ponds and change their water level according to the mural.

5 rock mountains with 5 different ponds for the Minacious Isle Puzzle in Genshin Impact

For the final step, players need to head to the beach north from the Broken Isle teleport waypoint. They will find a location with five pillars and five stones. Players must step on the rocks following the mark on the five different pillars to complete the puzzle.

2) Locked Luxurious Chest Puzzle

Locked Luxurious Chest Puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via TakaGG, Youtube)

The locked Luxurious Chest is arguably the most effortless puzzle in Genshin Impact. After digging out the treasure chest from the ground, players will need to enter a passcode. The passcode can be obtained from Echoing Conches Chapter 1: Songs of a Distant Home. Enter the number 5214 into the locked Luxurious Chest, and it will be unlocked.

Location of the locked Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact

The passcode for the locked Luxurious Chest

3) Minacious Isle Whirlpool Puzzle

Minacious Isle Whirlpool Puzzle (Image via JustCrow Gaming, Youtube)

The Minacious Isle Whirlpool Puzzle is easy to miss as it is located far away from the main island of Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact. In addition, the Luxurious Chest is hidden under a whirlpool.

First of all, players need to use the Waverider to sail to a small island southeast of Minacious Isle. After players arrive on the island, they need to navigate their Waverider into the whirlpool beside the island.

Reaching the underground cave, players can interact with multiple stone tablets. For the final puzzle, players need to crush the breakable rocks beside the stone tablet to discover a pressure plate. Set the in-game time according to the stone tablets and stand on the pressure plate.

As a bonus reward, players can light up four torches on the island to unlock an Exquisite Chest.

Location of the Luxurious Chest under the whirlpool in Genshin Impact

4) World Quest: "The Winding Homeward Way"

The Winding Homeward Way World Quest (Image via Wow Quests, Youtube)

This World Quest requires multiple characters to solve the puzzle. Nonetheless, players can still complete the puzzle using the starter characters in Genshin Impact.

Players are required to approach a Seelie to activate the World Quest. The Seelie can be found south of the Minacious Isle teleport waypoint. Players must follow the Seelie until it stops on a pillar.

Location of the Seelie at the Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact

The pillar will show the order of Elemental monuments that need to be light up. After successfully lighting up all the monuments, a portal will open mid-air. Players can glide into the portal and follow the Seelie back to their home. Completing this quest will reward 1 Luxurious Chest to the players.

5) World Quest: "Who Wields the Wild Wind"

Who Wields the Wind World Quest (Image via WoW Quests, Youtube)

The World Quest: Who Wield the Wild Wind is relatively easy. Players need to go to three rock mountains and defeat their enemies there.

To activate the World Quest, players need to come close to the Luxurious Chest on the island north of Broken Isle waypoint. After that, climb the top of the first rock mountains on the right side and defeat all the enemies. Next, go to the second and third rock mountains and finish off all the enemies on top of it.

Three rock mountains on the island in Genshin Impact

For the final boss, the players will fight Stonehide Lawachurl. Only after defeating it will unlock the Luxurious Chest.

