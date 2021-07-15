Skyward Spine in Genshin Impact: Suitable characters, passives, stats, and more

Skyward Spine is a 5-star polearm from the Mondstadt Series in Genshin Impact. The Mondstadt Series is also known as the Skyward Series. The Skyward Series has five different weapons, with Skyward Spine as one of the three weapons that provide Energy Recharge for the second stat.

Skyward Spine is available on the Standard Banner: Wanderlust Invocation. Getting a specific weapon in this banner is rare because both non-event exclusive characters and weapons share the same pity system.

In this guide, players will be exposed to Skyward Spine's stats, passive, and which characters are suitable for this weapon.

Skyward Spine's Stats and Passive in Genshin Impact

Skyward Spine is a 5-star polearm in Genshin Impact

Base Attack Stat

Base ATK at Level 1: 48

Maximum ATK at Level 90: 674

Secondary Stat Type: Energy Recharge

Base Energy Recharge at Level 1: 8%

Maximum Energy Recharge at Level 90: 36.8%

For weapons with Energy Recharge as secondary stats, it is best to be equipped with support characters that rely on their Elemental Burst. With high Energy Recharge, support characters can quickly gain more elemental particles, thus allowing them to use their Burst constantly.

Passive Skill: Black Wing

It increases the wielder's Crit Rate by 8% and Normal Attack Speed by 12%. In addition, whenever the wielder's Normal and Charged Attack hits an enemy, it has a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade. This vacuum blade deals 40% of ATK in a small AoE, and it can only be started every 2s.

Skyward Spine's passive skills provide a small number of Crit Rate for the wielder. Because the number is too small, it is not suitable for DPS characters. It is better if the DPS character uses another weapon with Crit Rate or Crit Damage as a secondary stat.

In conclusion, Skyward Spine is more suitable for support characters than DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

Suitable characters for Skyward Spine

1) Xiangling

Xiangling with Skyward Spine (Image via FatalMercy Genshin Impact, Youtube)

Xiangling can be utilized as either a DPS character or a support character.

For players who use Xiangling as a support character, the Skyward Spine is an excellent match for Xiangling. Whether she is being utilized as a Pyro Sub-DPS or Burst Sub-DPS, more Energy Recharge is very beneficial for her and her team.

As a support character, Xiangling relies on her Elemental Burst, the Pyronado. This skill sends a whirling fire tornado around Xiangling. It will move around the character and deal Pyro Damage to enemies in its path during the ability's duration. This skill is an effective way to trigger Elemental Reactions like Melt, Vaporize, and Overload.

Xiangling's Energy Cost is 80, while the cooldown duration for her Elemental Burst is 20 seconds. With this high energy cost, Skyward Spine will suit her.

2) Zhongli

Zhongli with Skyward Spine (Image via Psalter Lists, Youtube)

Zhongli is known for his unbreakable shield and massive meteor damage.

Zhongli's Elemental Burst, Planet Befall, drops a falling meteor towards the enemies in a large AoE and applies petrification status to them for a few seconds. With this skill, Zhongli is often used as a Burst Sub DPS in a team.

Like Xiangling, Zhongli will need a lot of Energy Recharge to ensure he always had his Burst ready when the cooldown ended. Zhongli's Burst cooldown is relatively short for an intense Elemental Burst.

Zhongli's Energy Cost is 40, while his Burst cooldown is 12 seconds. He only needs a small energy cost to cast his Elemental Burst. With Skyward Spine, he could collect enough elemental particles before his cooldown ended.

