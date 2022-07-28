Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner 4-stars, weapons, and release date

Genshin Impact has announced the next character and weapon banners alongside all remaining events for version 2.8. Travelers will have a chance to wish for the 5-star Pyro DPS Yoimiya, along with her best-in-slot weapon, Thundering Pulse.

In addition to the 5-star characters, there are multiple 4-star characters and weapons that also have a huge drop rate boost. This article will detail all the items in the following banners for Genshin Impact version 2.8.

All characters in the Yoimiya banner for Genshin Impact version 2.8 and its release date

〓Event Wish Duration〓

2022/08/02 18:00:00 — 2022/08/23 14:59:59



The new character and weapon banners will be available in Genshin Impact starting August 2 at 18:00 (server time) and will stay in the game until the end of version 2.8 on August 23 at 14:59 (server time).

Event Wish "Tapestry of Golden Flames" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro)!

The new character and weapon banners will be available in Genshin Impact starting August 2 at 18:00 (server time) and will stay in the game until the end of version 2.8 on August 23 at 14:59 (server time).

It is set in stone that Yoimiya will be the featured 5-star character in the upcoming Genshin Impact character banner called 'Tapestry of Golden Flames.' Yoimiya is a Pyro DPS that specializes in boss battles or against any single target enemy. Meanwhile, three other 4-star characters will be featured alongside Yoimiya and will have a higher drop rate:

Bennett (Pyro) Xinyan (Pyro) Yun Jin (Geo)

Bennett and Yun Jin are the most notable 4-star characters in this banner. The former has the ability to heal and provide Attack bonuses for any active character within his Burst AoE. Yun Jin's skill, on the other hand, can increase the Normal Attack damage for the DPS, which is perfect for Yoimiya, who is dependent on her Normal Attack.

Yoimiya is the only event-exclusive character for the second phase of version 2.8. For players who want to experience her skills before making a decision, they can play the Test Run trial event that will be open during the event wish period. Aside from this experience, players can also obtain 20 Primogems after completing the challenge.

All weapons in the Epitome Invocation banner for Genshin Impact version 2.8

〓Event Wish Duration〓

2022/08/02 18:00:00–2022/08/23 14:59:59



Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rates for Thundering Pulse (Bow) and Summit Shaper (Sword)!

With a new character banner, Genshin Impact is bound to change the weapon banner in the second phase. On August 2 at 18:00 (server time), Thundering Pulse and Summit Shaper will be featured as 5-star weapons in the weapon banner. The bow is the best-in-slot weapon for Yoimiya and other bow wielders in the game, providing an astounding 66.2 % Crit Damage.

Meanwhile, Summit Shaper is a decent sword that can provide a massive Attack bonus, especially when there is a shielder in the team. For the 4-star weapons, the following are the ones that will receive a massive drop-rate boost:

Wine and Song (Catalyst) Alley Hunter (Bow) The Flute (Sword) Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore) Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Among the options above, Alley Hunter and Wine and Song are the few weapons that rarely get featured in the weapon banner. However, their stats and passive skills are not very game-changing, and players may skip the upgrade if they are lucky enough to obtain them.

During the event wish, Travelers can use the Epitomized Path to chart a course towards one promotional 5-star weapon, such as Thundering Pulse or Summit Shaper. Using this feature, players have a guaranteed chance to obtain their desired weapon with a maximum of 240 pulls.

Yoimiya is one of the few 5-star Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact, and players now have the chance to wish for the character in a few days. Before wishing, Travelers should think twice before tapping the pull option as the new nation Sumeru is coming along with new Dendro characters.

