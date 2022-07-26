Genshin Impact: Pudding Island Anemo puzzle solution and how to unlock it

Many Genshin Impact players may have already finished all the event Story Quests in the Golden Apple Archipelago. However, there are tons of puzzles waiting for players on each island that will reward them with tons of treasure chests brimming with Primogems, Mora, and more.

Pudding Isle is one such part of the Golden Apple Archipelago that players can explore by changing its layout using different bonsai arrangements. During this process, players will come across many elemental monument puzzles in Pudding Isle that players can solve to obtain Primogems.

The following article will guide players on how they can find these elemental monuments (especially the Anemo puzzle) and how to solve them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Guide to solving the Pudding Isle Anemo puzzle

Puddle Isle monument puzzle locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Pudding Isle is dedicated to Kazuha's mirage domain, and players can alter the layout of the Isle using different bonsai setups.

Players will have to complete Kazuha's event Story Quests before they can collect all the pieces of the bonsai. With so many bonsai setups, Genshin Impact players might face some difficulty solving certain puzzles, such as the elemental monumental puzzles.

Electro, Anemo, and Geo monuments are located in three different locations that are linked to each other, and players will have to solve them to unlock treasure chests.

The Anemo puzzle can be accessed after solving the Electro totem puzzles on Pudding Isle. Electro totems will only appear on the Northeast side of Pudding Isle if players set Hoverlight Rocks: Left on the Rock Garden on the bonsai.

Similarly, an Electro Seelie will appear near the totem puzzle. Players must now light up the totems in the order shown by the Electro Seelie.

Players can also refer to the tweet above that displays the locations of all the totem puzzles. The infographics in the tweet also show the order in which the totems are to be lit to unlock the treasure chest.

Anemo Totem Puzzle: How to find and solve

Use the Leisurely Rocks selected on the right side of the Rock Garden to access the Anemo Totems on Pudding Isle. Players can have the Hoverlight Rocks on the left side of the Rock Garden if they want to see the Electro Seelie. Travelers must teleport to the Pudding Isle waypoint and head southwest to find the Anemo totem puzzle.

Once again, players need to follow Electro Seelie's order to light up Anemo Totems to solve the puzzle and unlock the hidden treasure chest. Players will have to solve another Geo Totem puzzle that can be found in the Pudding Isle.

Successfully solving all three elemental totem puzzles and interacting with the Electro Seelie will lead players to a Precious treasure chest. Players who prefer visual guides can refer to this excellent YouTube guide. This is everything players need to know to complete the elemental monument puzzle in Genshin Impact's Pudding Isle.

