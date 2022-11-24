How to apply for Genshin Impact 3.4 Beta testing: Eligibility and date revealed

Once again, Genshin Impact is accepting applications for the next beta test, which is scheduled for version 3.4. The announcement was made on the game's official Discord page. Interested players will have to meet certain requirements before applying for the Beta testing.

Additionally, luck also plays a major role in the application process, as developers select eligible participants in a random order. If you're not selected, you should not be disheartened as you can always apply for future beta tests. This article will detail all the requirements before a Traveler is eligible to participate and how they can sign up for 3.4 beta trials in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Official date and eligibility criteria for 3.4 beta revealed

Official invitation to apply for 3.4 Beta testing (Image via HoYoverse)

Recently, the official Discord server of Genshin Impact dropped an announcement about the 3.4 beta test. Based on the official invitation, developers have begun accepting applications for the upcoming beta test.

Applications will be open for a total of four days and will close on November 28, 2022 (Monday). Any player can apply as long as they meet all the eligibility criteria. To qualify, make sure to fulfill all of the following requirements:

Applicant must be a member of the Genshin Impact Discord server.

Applicant must have their DMs open, so the Paimon Discord Bot can contact you if you do get selected.

Must be over 18 years of age at the time of submitting the application form.

Applicant must have a current and unexpired government ID.

Regarding the first rule, it is important to note that officials run two different servers called Genshin Impact Official and Genshin Impact Tavern. The former is the main server and is usually at full capacity. Players who cannot get in can join the second server to stay updated with the official news and announcements while waiting to join the official server.

Players wishing to participate in the beta test must be a member of the official Discord server. Your application will be rejected if you cannot meet this requirement. The primary reason for this is that the test invitation will be sent by the Paimon Discord Bot on the official server.

Fill out this form to send an application for the Genshin Impact 3.4 Beta test

3.4 Beta Test Recruitment Form (Image via HoYoverse)

Interested players who are in the official Discord server can click on this link, which will grant them access to the 3.4 beta test application form. Keep in mind that players will need a HoYoLAB account to fill out this form.

You will be asked to log into your HoYolab account and answer a few questions. Before completing this survey, make sure you are logged into the HoYolab account that corresponds to the UID you want to participate in the test with. Here are some of the questions that players need to carefully fill out in the application form:

Discord Tag

Discord ID

Game UID

Account/HoYoLAB ID

AR level

Platform (Android, iOS, PC)

Region (NA,EU,ASIA,Other)

E-mail Address

Country

Spoken Language

Full Legal Name

All the information provided by players in this form must be accurate and will be verified for authenticity after being selected as a beta tester. Furthermore, the player's Discord account must be verified.

Poll : 0 votes