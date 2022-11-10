Genshin Impact leaks reveal Hu Tao rerun, Alhaitham and Yaoyao banner release version

Genshin Impact's leak flood revealed Alhaitham and Yaoyao's debut in the upcoming patch 3.4 update. However, it wasn't until recently that credible sources confirmed their debut.

The latest leaks have also confirmed an upcoming rerun of that version update. The character in question is none other than Hu Tao, a five-star Polearm user, who is coming back for her second rerun.

She has been away from the event-wish banners for more than a year and will finally return in patch 3.4 banners. The leaks have also confirmed Yaoyao's debut in the same patch. The following article will cover everything players need to know from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: Patch 3.4 leaks reveal Hu Tao's reruns and banner release dates

Genshin Impact community has many credible sources such as Uncle Lu and Sagiri who are well known for accurate leaks. However, they do not have a perfect record, so players are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt.

The Reddit post above is their latest claim, confirming Hu Tao's rerun banner in the patch 3.4 update. Hu Tao last appeared in the patch 2.2 update and has been away from the event-wish banners for more than a year. This will be her second rerun banner and Hu Tao fans can finally wish for her rate-up banner to summon her.

Speaking of banners, many might wonder when her rerun banner will drop. The upcoming patch 3.4 update can be predicted to release on January 18, 2022. This implies that the Yaoyao and Alhaitham banner will drop simultaneously with the version update. However, there is a high possibility that Hu Tao won't join them in the Phase I banner of the patch update.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.2 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Not a Leak] If Hu Tao is not in 3.3, a 3.4 rerun is possible.



Hu Tao /released/ during a Lantern Rite patch. Out of respect for CNY, her banner started (03/02) after the Lantern Rite event was over (03/01).



If in 3.4, she would simply need to be in the 2nd half to avoid CNY.

The first half of the 3.4 banners will be released before the Chinese New Year (which falls on January 22, 2022) and Hu Tao is a character associated with death. Hence, like her initial debut, Genshin Impact officials will try to avoid dropping her banner near Chinese New Year, which happens to be one of the most auspicious days for them.

This also gives us confirmation that if the leak about Hu Tao's rerun is accurate, then she will be dropped in the second half of the 3.4 banner. The release of the Phase II banner for the patch can be estimated around early February 2022.

Genshin Impact: Other upcoming character banner leaks

Primogems are an important yet scarce currency for Genshin Impact players if they do not spend real-world currency in the game. Free-to-Play players have to constantly save Primogems and skip banners to guarantee desired five-star summons.

The tweet above showcases the updated release timeline for upcoming patches. Based on it, here are the character banners players can start saving:

Version 3.4: Alhaitham (5-star), Yaoyao (4-star), & Hu Tao (5-star)

Version 3.5: Dehya (5-star) & Mika (4-star)

Version 3.6: Baizhu (5-star) & unnamed new character

Overall, fans still have plenty of time to prepare for the 3.4 banners. Patch 3.2 and 3.3 updates are filled with tons of content that players can participate in for Primogems.

