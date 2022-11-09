Alhaitham to be released in Genshin Impact 3.4, says leaker

With the Dendro Archon finally out, Genshin Impact fans will soon get their next Dendro character in the event-wish banners. The latest leaks have confirmed that patch 3.4 will feature a Dendro 5-star character.

The character in question happens to be none other than Alhaitham. The 5-star Dendro Sword character will finally become playable in the upcoming patch update. While fans are excited, this leak contradicts previous claims that the 3.4 patch will not be dropping any new 5-stars.

Based on the latest leaks, the following article will cover everything that players need to know about Alhaitham.

Genshin Impact: Leaks confirm Alhaitham's release in patch 3.4 update

Uncle Lu is a reliable leaker who's well-known within the Genshin Impact community for accurate leaks. The tweet shown above provides his most recent claim, confirming Alhaitham's debut in the upcoming patch 3.4 update. No further information has been provided about any reruns or 4-star characters being featured alongside him.

It should be noted that this is only an unofficial confirmation and there is no information about his abilities yet. Nevertheless, the community may be curious about when he will be released in-game.

Although there is no official date, it can be predicted that the patch 3.4 update will be released on January 18, 2023. Considering that new 5-stars usually debut in the first phase of an update, Alhaitham's rate-up banner will likely be dropped alongside the update's release. If this does not happen, players can expect him to debut in the second half of the 3.4 banner on February 8, 2023 instead.

Genshin Impact's upcoming character banner leaks

Uncle Lu's latest leaks have also revealed vital information about the upcoming patch 3.3 banners. This relevant tweet confirms that Scaramouche and Itto's banners will be featured in the first half of the upcoming banners. Furthermore, other leaks have mentioned that the second half of the Genshin Impact 3.3 banner will feature Raiden Shogun's second rerun.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.2 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos A quick repost of the updated release timeline:



3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) A quick repost of the updated release timeline:3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

The tweet shown above discloses information about the upcoming banners after the recent flood of leaks. Here is a list of all the character banners and their release timeline:

Version 3.3: Scaramouche and Faruzan in the first half

Scaramouche and Faruzan in the first half Version 3.4: Alhaitham and Yaoyao

Alhaitham and Yaoyao Version 3.5: Dehya and Mika

Dehya and Mika Version 3.6: Baizhu and another unnamed new character

This list only mentions all the new characters that are expected to debut in the upcoming patch updates. All of this information comes from the recent leak flood that revealed the game's roadmap until the version 4.0 update. As the leaked data was already a month old when it was shared with the Genshin Impact community, this list is subject to change.

Those who wish to know about character reruns in the upcoming updates can refer to this list:

Version 3.3: Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto

Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto Version 3.4: Kamisato Ayaka

As mentioned in this article, the latest leaks have already confirmed the rerun banners for Genshin Impact 3.3 update. Additionally, there are other leaks regarding the release of alternative skins for Ayaka and Lisa in the patch 3.4 update. Hence, it only makes sense for her to have her rerun in the same patch.

Readers must remember that all of this information is speculation based on leaks and is yet to be officially confirmed, so it must be taken with a grain of salt.

