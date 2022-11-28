Genshin Impact Apple locations: Where to find apples for Liben?

Genshin Impact has announced the return of a popular recurring event called Marvelous Merchandise. This is an event where players can redeem great rewards simply by exchanging resources.

Players must redeem apples, poultry, and sweet flowers for Box o' Marvels rewards on the first day of the Liben Daily Commission. By exchanging a few resources, players have the chance to get the following rewards:

Primogems

Mora

Talent Level-up Material

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

This article will explain how players can gather apples in Genshin Impact to collect rewards from Liben.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Marvelous Merchandise guide to finding apples for Liben

Apples are a common food that Travelers can easily find in the wild. Additionally, it can be consumed to restore 300 health of the active character.

Usually, Genshin Impact players can find apples growing in groups of three in the Cuihua trees of Mondstadt and Liyue. Individuals can collect apples by climbing or knocking on Cuihua's tree.

Players can find fallen apples at the base of trees or critter hideouts in certain locations. These locations are common in Starfell Valley and Windwale Highlands. Players can also find apples in destructible crates, barrels, pots, or investigative points spread around Genshin Impact.

Refer to this interactive map that showcases all the locations to collect apples in Tevyat. Keep in mind that the locations marked on the interactive map above don’t take elevation into account. Hence, players might sometimes have to search high and low to find the Cuihua trees to forage apples.

Based on the map above, here are some locations in Mondstadt with plenty of locations spawning Apples:

Stormbearer Mountains

Whispering Woods

South of Thousand Winds Temple

Springvale

Dawn Winery

Wolfendom

As a common ingredient, Apple only takes 24 hours to respawn after being harvested. Hence, Travelers can forage apples on a regular basis if they also need them for cooking dishes.

Those looking to collect apples can refer to the video above. This YouTube video will visually guide players to collect tons of apples using a fast and efficient route.

Interact with Bolai in Liyue to buy Apples in Genshin Impact

One of the easiest methods to acquire anything in-game is to buy it if you have enough Mora. In this case, Genshin Impact players can interact with an NPC named Bolai, located in Liyue Harbor, that sells apples.

The owner of the Wanyou Boutique can be found under Liyue Harbor's wharf standing near his shop. A total of 10 Apples can be bought, with one costing around 240 Mora each. Hence, with 2400 Mora, players can buy all ten apples and exchange them with Liben to complete his Daily Commissions.

Completing his Daily Commission will reward players with 40 Primogems and other important resources. The resources might include the following:

Mora

Talent Books

Hero's Wits

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Each Box o' Marvel box provides diverse rewards, and every player receives a different box than the others. Hence, players can enter other worlds in co-op sessions to collect different boxes.

The Marvelous Merchandise event will be available until December 5, 2022. Hence, this will be the last event that players will be able to participate in before the release of the Genshin Impact patch 3.3 update on December 7, 2022.

