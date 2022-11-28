Liben location in Genshin Impact 3.2 Marvelous Merchandise event

The Marvelous Merchandise event has finally appeared in Genshin Impact 3.2. It is a popular event where you can get luxurious rewards by exchanging common items.

During the event, Liben asks travelers to exchange common resources for rewards. Liben can be found near Flora in Mondstadt in the latest event in the version 3.2 update. Flora is the owner of Floral Whisper, a flower shop in the city of Mondstadt.

Although the resources required for the exchange are the same, players receive different rewards from different boxes. If the player desires, they can enter other worlds via a co-op session and then claim Box o' Marvel rewards.

This article covers everything players need to know to earn various rewards from the latest Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Liben location and where to find Apple, Fowl, and Sweet flowers

Marvelous Merchandise is a popular recurring event that allows Genshin Impact players to trade common items such as apples, poultry, and pretty flowers for exciting rewards such as the following:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Talent Level-up Material

Hero's Wit

Find the Marvelous Merchandise merchant here (Image via HoYoverse)

Liben, the Merchant, can be found in the marketplace near the main gates of Mondstadt City. Its location is indicated by the Box O' Marvels icon on the map. Interacting with him will disclose information about the upcoming region, Fontaine. Players can also complete the Liben Daily Commission available for Day 1 of the event.

Players will need five of the Apples, Fowl, and Sweet Flowers for the first day to claim the first Box o' Marvels rewards. These rewards will be different for all players. Here are all the different boxes and rewards players can claim in the latest Genshin Impact event:

Pyro Box: 40 Primogems with 6 Hero's Wit

40 Primogems with 6 Hero's Wit Hydro Box: 40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 4 Hero's Wit

40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 4 Hero's Wit Cryo Box: 40 Primogems with 60,000 Mora

40 Primogems with 60,000 Mora Geo Box: 40 Primogems, 10 Fine Enhancement Ore, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

40 Primogems, 10 Fine Enhancement Ore, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Anemo Box: 40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore

40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore Electro Box: 40 Primogems, 3 Teachings of Freedom, 3 Teachings of Resistance, and 3 Teachings of Ballad

40 Primogems, 3 Teachings of Freedom, 3 Teachings of Resistance, and 3 Teachings of Ballad Dendro Box: 40 Primogems, 3 Teachings of Prosperity, 3 Teachings of Diligence, and 3 Teachings of Gold

Players can only claim one Box o' Marvels rewards each day, either at their friend's world or from their own.

Where to find Apples, Fowl, and Sweet Flowers in Genshin Impact?

Apple

Players will need 5 apples in exchange for the first Box o' Marvels reward. Apples are some of the most common food items that can be found plentily in Genshin Impact. Either use the interactive map above to collect apples near Mondstadt City or buy apples from an NPC called Bolai in Liyue.

Fowl

Players will need 5 Fowls to collect the first Box o' Marvels reward from the latest Marvelous Merchandise event. Fowl can be collected by killing different birds abundantly found in the wild.

Players can go near Timmie on the bridge in front of Mondstadt City to find a flock of birds that can be killed to get some Fowl quickly. They can also buy Fowl from the Draff located in Springvale.

Sweet Flower

Buy Sweet Flowers from Flora (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact players must forage 5 Sweet Flowers from the wild for the first Liben Daily Commission rewards. Sweet Flowers can be found anywhere and everywhere in Tevyat.

There is a high chance you already have more than enough Sweet Flowers in your inventory. Those who have spent all their Sweet Flowers on cooking dishes or on a parametric transformer can buy more from Flora in Mondstadt City.

This is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the event. Marvelous Merchandise will end on December 5, just days before the release of the new patch 3.3 update.

