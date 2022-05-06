Genshin Impact Apple locations: Where to find and farming spots

Genshin Impact has announced the return of a popular recurring event called the Marvelous Merchandise. This is an event where players can redeem great rewards just by exchanging simple resources.

Players will need to exchange Apples, Fowl, and Sweet Flowers on day 1 of the Liben Daily Commission in exchange for Box o' Marvels rewards. By merely exchanging a few resources, players have a chance to get the following rewards:

Primogems

Mora

Talent Level-up Material

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

This article will guide players on the farming routes to collect apples in exchange for rewards with Liben.

Genshin Impact: Guide to find Apples and farming route for Apples

Apples are a common food item that can easily be foraged in the wild. Additionally, apples can be consumed to restore 300 health of the targeted character.

Generally, players can find Apples growing in groups of three on Cuihua Trees located in Mondstadt and Liyue. Apples can be extracted from the Cuihua Trees by either climbing or hitting the tree so that the apples fall down for players to collect them. In some locations, players can find dropped apples at the base of trees or critter hideouts. These locations are commonly found in Starfell Valley and Windwail Highlands.

POV of Apples on Cuihua Trees and Investigative points (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can also find apples in destructible crates, barrels, and pots or through investigative points found all across the world in Tevyat. Players can also refer to the interactive map shown below to find the locations of apples located in Mondstadt and Liyue.

Players can also follow these simple farming routes to collect apples:

STORMBEARER MOUNTAINS

Apple locations in Stormbearer Mountians (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Stormbearer Mountain Waypoint and from here, travelers can travel in different directions to find apples. Head northwest to find the nearest Cuihua Tree and see apples growing on them. Return to the waypoint and head north until players can find another Cuihua Tree with some dropped apples nearby.

Collect the dropped apples as well as the ones growing on the Cuihua Tree and return to the waypoint. Head west until players can find a Cuihua tree near the Cider Lake to collect the apples from that tree as well.

DAWN WINERY

Apple locations near Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Statue of Seven Waypoint near Dawn Winery and head southwest to find a Cuihua Tree right located nearby. From that tree, head to the marked location near Dawn Winery to find more apples.

WEST OF CAPE OATH

Apple location near west of Cape Oath (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find a couple of Cuihua trees growing apples on them near the mouth of Hilichurl Camps. Teleport to the Cape Oath waypoint and head west until players reach the marked locations on the map to find the apples growing on the Cuihua Trees.

Buying Apples from Bolai in Liyue Wharf

Location of Bolai in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who are in a hurry and do not want to travel around to collect some apples can simply buy apples from a merchant in Liyue instead. Bolai is an NPC found under Liyue's Wharf and players can interact with him to buy 10 apples every 3 days.

Edited by Atul S