Where to get Fowl, Pinecone and Radish in Genshin Impact: Day 5 of Marvelous Merchandise

Day 5 of Marvelous Merchandise requires Genshin Impact players to exchange the following items for Primogems and other rewards:

5 Fowl

5 Radishes

5 Pinecones

Marvelous Merchandise is the latest event where players have to exchange common ingredients with the event's exclusive NPC Liben for Box O' Marvel rewards. Fowl, Radishes, and Pinecones are very common ingredients that can be easily found in the wild or bought from NPCs all across Tevyat.

This article will guide players to collect Fowl, Radishes, and Pinecones for Day 5 of Marvelous Merchandise in Genshin Impact. Players can also use the interactive maps provided below to find the locations of these ingredients.

Where to get Fowl, Radish, and Pinecones in Genshin Impact?

Fowl

Fowl is one of the most commonly used cooking ingredients for food items in Genshin Impact. It is also one of the easiest-to-collect ingredients in the wild.

Players can either collect Fowl from wild birds that can be found all across Tevyat or buy them. Although the amount of Fowl dropped may vary, wild birds can be found in abundance, so players can keep hunting until they are satisfied. Players can use this interactive map to collect the desired amount of Fowl:

Players can also look for an NPC called Draff located in Springvale to buy Fowl from him. Players can buy a total of 10 Fowls, where each Fowl costs around 240 Mora. Hence, players will have to spend 2400 Mora to buy all 10 Fowls. The stock refreshes every day so that players can collect these on a daily basis.

Location of Draff in Springvale (Image via Genshin Impact)

Draff can have a different spawn location depending on the in-game time. In the daytime, players can find him in front of Springvale, while Draff will be standing in front of his house at nighttime.

Radish

Radish is also a common cooking ingredient with limited spawn locations in Tevyat. Radishes usually grow in groups with other radishes or carrots. Players can refer to this interactive map to find the most common locations to collect radishes:

Radish can also be bought from two NPCs located in Liyue Harbor and Inazuma respectively. To buy from Liyue's NPC, look for Chef Mao at Wanmin Restaurant, which is located near the Adventurer's Guild. Players can buy a total of 10 radishes by spending 3500 Mora.

Location of Chef Mao and Wanmin Restaurant (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can also buy 10 Radishes from Shimura Kanbei on Narukami Island in Inazuma. Shimura Kanbei owns a shop that can be found near the Inazuma City teleport waypoint.

Radishes are priced the same as Chef Mao's, so players can spend 3500 Mora to buy ten radishes. Both NPCs refresh their stock every three days so players can visit them accordingly to buy more radishes and other ingredients.

Pinecones

Pinecones are most commonly found in Mondstadt and are used as cooking ingredients for food items. They are abundantly available in the wild and can be foraged from the base of trees or critter hideouts. Players can use the help of the interactive map above to find pinecone spawn locations to collect them.

Successfully exchanging items with Liben for five days will reward Genshin Impact players with a Mega Box o' Marvel reward.

Edited by Danyal Arabi