Where to find Pinecones in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations revealed

Pinecones are an exceptionally common item to find in Genshin Impact. However, its lack of use makes it something that some Travelers might be missing from their inventory. They're available throughout Teyvat, but they primarily spawn in Mondstadt.

No shops sell it, and players can't acquire it from their Serenitea Pot, either. Still, there are over 300 spawns for this item, so it won't be difficult for Genshin Impact players to farm it. Players will likely get enough of this item by going to a half-decent farming location (which will be shown below).

Aside from Marvelous Merchandise, this item is only used in a few recipes.

Top five locations for Pinecones in Genshin Impact

Travelers can use the above interactive map to locate every possible Pinecone spawn. There is an abundance of them to collect at any given time, most of which are located near Mondstadt. More often than not, this item is usually found near a tree or a squirrel.

The above map is interactive, so readers can zoom in or pan it around as they feel is necessary.

5) South of Springvale

A good location to farm this item (Image via miHoYo)

There are almost two dozen Pinecones scattered south of Springvale in Genshin Impact. The Teleport Waypoint there gives the player several ways to access them, and one can always teleport back, and head in the other direction to collect more of them.

4) Stormbearer Mountains

There are a good amount of them near one Teleport Waypoint (Image via miHoYo)

There are 17 spawns north of the Teleport Waypoint in Stormbearer Mountains. They're easy to spot (especially with so many spawning a few feet away from the Teleport Waypoint). After collecting these 17, some Travelers can also opt to collect a few stray ones on the west side.

3) Southwest of Stormbearer Point

There are over a dozen in this one spot (Image via miHoYo)

There is an abundance of Pinecones scattered around the northeastern side of Mondstadt. One good spot that is near a Teleport Waypoint is Stormbearer Point, as there are over a dozen Pinecones situated in close proximity to one another. Genshin Impact players can then head northwest to collect more of them before heading to another location.

2) West of Cape Oath

Genshin Impact players won't have to head far to collect them all here (Image via miHoYo)

Use either the Domain or Teleport Waypoint on Cape Oath and head west to collect all of these Pinecones in Genshin Impact. There are over two dozen of them here, although some of them are scattered further southeast. Still, there are another eight of them on Cape Oath, and that's close to the Teleport Waypoint.

1) Near the Statue of the Seven east of the Dawn Winery

There are a few dozen spawns around this area (Image via miHoYo)

One of the best spots to farm this item is near the Statue of the Seven east of the Dawn Winery. One can head north, collect all of the Pinecones there, and then head further north to collect another batch. Players can then teleport back to the Statue of the Seven and collect the ones south of them.

From there, they can head east and collect another dozen or so if they haven't done so already.

