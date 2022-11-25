Genshin Impact Carefree Dreamland web event: How to get free primogems quickly

Genshin Impact has released a new time-limited web event called Carefree Dreamland that will give 120 Primogems. It is available starting from November 25 until December 4. This event allows Travelers to build an Aranara village and dress up in various outfits.

Participants may take a few days to complete the event because the items are blocked behind time-gated tasks, but they can gain half the rewards on the first day. This article will guide players in gathering the building materials and unlocking all the facilities.

Genshin Impact Carefree Dreamland Web Event with 120 Primogems

Genshin Impact players can open the Carefree Dream Web event by clicking on the link here. Remember that only Travelers above Adventure Rank 10 can participate in the event and gain the rewards. Once the webpage is fully loaded, log in using their HoYoverse account.

Click on Aranara Traveler to access daily tasks (Image via HoYoverse)

During the tutorial, participants will be guided briefly on how the event works. First, they must complete daily tasks in the Genshin Impact game. To check the daily tasks, players can click on Aranara Traveler. Simple tasks include logging in to the game, completing at least two Daily Commissions, consuming Original Resin, and cooking dishes.

The Daily Tasks will refresh daily at 4:00 am (Server Time), and all uncollected building materials will also be removed. These tasks will reward them with building materials.

Use building materials to build new facilities (Image via HoYoverse)

The said building materials can be used to build various cooking facilities. The Carefree Dreamland event has seven types of facilities, and each one will reward players with Primogems. On the first day, participants can unlock a maximum of four types of facilities before they need to wait for more building materials the next day.

Carefree Coins can be obtained after building facilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that Genshin Impact players have unlocked the cooking facilities, Aranara will arrive and stay in their respective locations. Gamers can also claim Carefree Coins on the right side of the screen and buy environmental decorations and outfits for Aranara in the Dressing Room.

Unlock various endings for more rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The outfit can be equipped with Aranara to gain additional rewards. Each Aranara can trigger a special event by mixing and matching their outfit. Depending on the outfit players choose, they can unlock a Normal or Perfect Ending.

Tap on Aranara Paimon to see all the available endings and what the rewards are. Remember that the rewards for each ending can only be obtained once, and players won't get anything if they get the same ending.

While there are many rewards from the Carefree Dreamland event, the easiest one to get is Primogems. By unlocking all the facilities, Genshin Impact players will get 120 Primogems. Then, achieve all endings from Aranara to get rewards such as eight Mystic Enhancement Ore, 50000 Mora, and nine Hero's Wit.

Poll : 0 votes