Genshin Impact Prime Gaming bundle: How to get free 60 Primogems in December 2022

Genshin Impact has reintroduced Prime Gaming bundles for players to collect, and the first one features free Primogems. This offer lasts from December 14 to December 27, 2022. Only Prime Gaming members can get this bundle, which includes the following:

60 Primogems

8 Hero's Wits

5 Northern Apple Stews

Some free Prime Gaming membership deals have presented themselves in the past. Moreover, Travelers should know that there is a free 30-day trial associated with the subscription service, making this offer obtainable without having to spend a buck.

How to get free Primogems via Genshin Impact's latest Prime Gaming bundle

How the official page looks like on a PC (Image via Amazon, HoYoverse)

You can see the full rewards and splashart in the image above. You will just need to click on "Get in-game content" to get the 60 Primogems and other loot for free. If you don't know how to reach this page, then the following guide should assist you.

How to find the free bundle

Travelers might see the bundle right away on the home page (Image via Amazon)

You have two options to quickly find this page. The first and easiest method involves going to the Prime Gaming website and searching for "Genshin Impact" in the search bar. Once you find you see Wanderer in the Genshin Impact 3.3 splashart, click on it to see the "Get in-game content" page.

Alternatively, you can find this page on Twitch under the "Prime Gaming Loot" button — its icon looks like a little white crown. Either method works.

Claiming the free Primogems

You will see this page once you claim the offer (Image via Amazon)

After you click on "Get in-game content," you will be transferred to a page similar to the one shown in the image above. You will need to copy the unique code given to you and then use it as a Redeem Code. This rewards page even tells you how to use a Redeem Code. As a reminder:

Log in to Genshin Impact. Pause the game. Go to 'Settings.' Go to 'Account.' Select 'Redeem Now.' Post the unique code given to you.

You can then opt to claim the rewards via the in-game mail system.

The rewards will be delivered to your mail (Image via HoYoverse)

You can only claim these rewards once. Future bundles will arrive in the coming months, and they will all follow the same format regarding how to acquire them. The previous year's Prime Gaming benefits included Primogems in every other bundle, so one can expect something similar to happen in the 2023 bundles.

It is worth noting that although you have until December 27, 2022, to claim this offer, the actual Redeem Codes expire on January 4, 2023. This shouldn't be an issue since most players would have no reason to put off claiming these Primogems, but it is still something to remember.

On a related note, here are some Redeem Codes that are usable in December 2022:

XBRSDNF6BP4R

2T9AUV3YPV49

GENSHINGIFT

That's potentially an extra 110 Primogems to claim on top of the 60 you already got from the previous steps.

