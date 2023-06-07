Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks and both phases' countdowns

Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks should be relevant for players wondering if they can save their Primogems until Fontaine. If Eula, Klee, Kokomi, and Wanderer don't interest gamers, then they can easily skip these Event Wishes. Note that the content found in leaks is always subject to change, even if they come from credible sources. That said, several past updates have been credibly leaked down to a tee when it comes to featured 5-stars and 4-stars.

That means there's a good chance that the following Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks could be authentic. The upcoming update's featured 5-star and 4-star entities mentioned in these rumors include both phases. Leaker vississ offers a good summary of what's coming in the following tweet.

Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks

Basically, the two Event Wish phases for Genshin Impact 3.8 are as follows:

1st Phase: Eula and Klee feat. Mika, Razor, and Rosaria

Eula and Klee feat. Mika, Razor, and Rosaria 2nd Phase: Kokomi and Wanderer feat. Thoma, Yanfei, and Faruzan

The weapon banners have yet to be revealed. Note that Eula and Klee's Event Wishes should be released once the new update goes live, which is 11:00 am (UTC+8) on July 5, 2023. Kokomi and Wanderer's Event Wishes are expected to be launch around 6:00 pm (server time) on July 26, 2023.

Many Travelers won't know these specific time zones, meaning the following countdowns should be of some assistance to the playerbase.

Genshin Impact 3.8 banner countdowns

Genshin Impact 3.8 is expected to launch at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on July 5, 2023. Keep in mind that Version 3.7 debuted on May 24, 2023. The standard patch length is 42 days. Adding that many days to May 24, 2023, is how you get July 5, 2023.

That means Eula and Klee should be summonable as soon as the new Version Update goes live. However, the next Event Wish phase should begin 21 days after that. Note that three time zones of note affect when the second phase will begin.

First-phase banners typically end around 6 pm. Hence, the above countdown is for 6 pm on July 26, 2023 (UTC+8). That means anybody on the Asian servers can use this embed to figure out when the Kokomi and Wanderer's Event Wishes are likely to begin.

European players will get the same Event Wishes seven hours after the Asian playerbase does. Note that HoYoverse hasn't confirmed the dates yet, so the countdowns used in this article are based on past precedence.

American players will get the second phase banners for Genshin Impact 3.8 six hours after the European playerbase. That's it for the current countdown expectations for the upcoming Version Update. There is plenty of time until these Event Wishes come out, so Travelers should stockpile on Primogems and Intertwined Fates in the meantime.

If none of the current Event Wishes interest the reader, they can always opt to save their resources in hopes that one of the new Fontaine patches will introduce something better. Fontaine will be released in Version 4.0, with the latest rumors suggesting that Lyney, Childe, and Yelan will all have Event Wishes then.

