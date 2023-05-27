Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: Banners, map, and everything leaked so far

Several Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks have popped up recently, so let's put all the important details in one easy-to-read compilation. Various topics, from banners to the new map, will be discussed in this article. That said, it is vital to mention that all content found in leaks is subject to change. Anything shown here might be different from what gamers end up getting in the final version.

Genshin Impact 3.8 is currently expected to be launched around July 5, 2023. The details below should be officially revealed when the Special Program for this update goes live, which should occur around late June 2023. Until then, let's look at what the current leaks state.

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks overview

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.8:



1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya

Leaker Genshin Intel usually posts an overview of what players can expect from a Version Update during the leaking stages. In this case, readers can see what's currently planned for Genshin Impact 3.8. In case the tweet above gets taken down, here is a refresher:

A free Layla is available in an Oceanid-inspired event on a new temporary map.

Kaeya will have a Hangout Event.

Candace, Yanfei, and Kazuha will get character cards in Genius Invokation TCG.

An activity where players find critters from their point of view.

There will be a Perilous Prospect event.

Another Adventurer's Trials event is planned.

Klee and Kaeya will receive 4-star skins.

An entity named Necalevia will be present.

Nothing is known about Necalevia at the moment. It's unknown if Necalevia refers to a character or something else.

Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks

Here is what the current leaks state about the Event Wishes for this upcoming 3.8 update:

1st Phase: Eula and Klee

Eula and Klee 2nd Phase: Kokomi and Wanderer

The above means the first Epitome Invocation in this update will feature Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds and Song of Broken Pines. By comparison, the second half will have Everlasting Moonglow and Tullaytullah's Remembrance.

リリィ



Mika Rosaria Razor



Thoma Yanfei 🌪️Faruzan



Credit: Uncle SB



Here is what Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks reveal about the featured 4-star characters appearing in this update's banners:

1st Phase: Mika, Rosaria, and Razor

Mika, Rosaria, and Razor 2nd Phase: Thoma, Yanfei, and Faruzan

The first phase might coincide with Eula and Klee's Event Wishes, while the second one could include Kokomi and Wanderer's banners.

New map

The new temporary map has often been called Penumbra by some leakers. This leak above shows both the English and Vietnamese names of areas in the new Genshin Impact 3.8 region. Here is what they are in English:

Pavilion of Hermits

Silver Botter Courtyard

Overgrown Valley

Thinker's Theater

There are nine Teleport Waypoints in this area, one of which is underground. It is worth mentioning that this new region is only scheduled to be in Genshin Impact 3.8. The update after that is expected to remove it.

𝓐



roller coaster vroom vroom



[3.8 BETA]
roller coaster vroom vroom

Current leaks also unveil that there will be rollercoasters on Penumbra, which the player will be allowed to board. More information regarding this feature is yet to be revealed, but it is worth mentioning that the model used for the rides is a placeholder.

Older leaks also show that there will be a circus-themed Domain and a character named Idyia.

Mero @merlin_impact Idyia - NPC from Penumbra Idyia - NPC from Penumbra https://t.co/NqFDyJGWyt

All that's known about Idyia is that she's an NPC from Penumbra and is not currently planned to be playable any time soon. She's expected to be important to the upcoming Version Update's main event.

