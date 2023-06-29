Genshin Impact's Fontaine is only six weeks from its highly anticipated release. The Nation of Justice will be added to the game in version 4.0, and there will be many things to do once the new region arrives, such as new quests, explorations, artifacts, and building new playable characters. Having said that, there is a lot of stuff that travelers can do right now to prepare for the Fontaine update.

One whole patch update is left before the release of Genshin Impact version 4.0. Travelers can take this time to plan things out for the next big update to make things easier later. Here are some tips on how to prepare for the Fontaine update.

Genshin Impact: 5 simple tips to prepare for the Fontaine update

1) Fragile Resin

Save Fragile Resin (Image via HoYoverse)

Fragile Resin is one of the most important items in Genshin Impact. Resin is used in almost every process, whether building a character or farming in-game materials. The Fontaine update will introduce a lot of new weapons, artifacts, and playable characters. Thus, it would be wise for players to save Fragile Resin for later if they are not farming anything right now.

2) Complete all the quests

Complete all Archon Quests (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fontaine region will have its own chapter in the Archon Quests series, which is a crucial part of the main storyline in Genshin Impact. However, to play the newest chapter in version 4.0, travelers must complete all the preceding Archon Quests until the Sixth Act of Chapter III in Sumeru.

On a related note, completing all the quests will also make exploration easier because sometimes there are a few locations that are locked behind major questlines.

3) Save Enhancement Ores and Billets for Fontaine weapons

Forge ores using Crystal Chunks (Image via HoYoverse)

Enhancement Ore is essentially an exp material for weapons, which is why they are very important. Fontaine will introduce several new weapons and players will need a ton of Ores to level up their new gears. Luckily, travelers can use Crystal Chunks to forge Ores from the blacksmith so they are not difficult to farm.

Save Billets for Fontaine weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, Billet is a forging item used to craft F2P weapons in Genshin Impact. There are two types of Billets in the game - Midlander and Northlander - and travelers will likely need one of them in Fontaine to make the new weapons. It should be noted that a Billet is one of the rarest items in the game and can only be obtained by doing weekly bosses, which makes it even more valuable. Therefore, it is advised to save this item for later.

4) Farm Mora, Exp books, and Artifacts Exp from Teapot

Farm Exp books (Image via HoYoverse)

It is no secret that building characters and leveling up artifacts requires a lot of Mora. Travelers will need a ton of this in-game currency in the new Fontaine region to build new characters and their gears. The same applies to Exp books as well. There will be many new playable units to build, so it is best to farm as many Mora and Exp books as possible.

Travelers can also save Exp items to level up their artifacts. They can primarily be obtained from the Serenitea Pot once every week using Realm Currency.

5) Save artifacts for the next Strongbox update

Artifact Strongbox (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will likely add more choices in the Artifact Strongbox in the upcoming Fontaine update and there will be a lot more options to choose from. Farming and obtaining a good piece sometimes takes a lot of time, so travelers can stock up on all of their bad 5-star pieces and use them later in the Strongbox to obtain better artifacts.

