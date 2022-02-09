How to use Artifact Strongbox in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.0 brought a new island called Inazuma and a new feature called Mystic Offering to the game. There is a maximum limit to how many artifacts one can store in their inventory, and this new feature lets players exchange their unwanted artifacts to create brand-new artifacts.

This is a great way to get rid of unwanted or poorly leveled up artifacts, create some space in the inventory, and get some new artifacts in exchange.

Guide to using the Artifact Strongbox in Genshin Impact

Artifact Strongboxes can be created through Mystic Offerings, which can be accessed from a Crafting Bench. Mystic Offering is unlocked at Adventure Rank 45. All three 5-Star Artifacts sacrificed will create one Artifact Strongbox, which contains a random Artifact from the selected set. A total of 39 Artifacts can be sacrificed at once in exchange for 13 new five-star artifacts.

There are a total of four different artifacts for players to go through. They are :

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Bloodstained Chivalry

Noblesse Oblige

Earlier, the only way to farm Gladiator Finale and Wanderer’s Troupe was to defeat mini-bosses like Regisvines, Dvalin, Andrius, and so on. This change will help players who want to efficiently farm for these pieces.

Many characters can take advantage of these artifacts, especially the Noblesse Oblige set, which grants attack buffs to all party members.

However, players should note that there’s no guarantee that the artifacts received will be better than the sacrificed ones. There is also no way to guarantee how many sub-stats or what stats one will receive, so there is a huge risk involved in using this tool. On the other hand, it can be a fun way to test your luck while getting rid of excess fodder artifacts if players have well-built accounts.

For players who do not want to use the artifact strongbox but still want the artifacts it offers, there are alternate ways to farm them. To farm Gladiator’s Finale and Wanderer’s Troupe, players can defeat weekly (world level 3 and above), normal bosses (world level 5 and above), and Spiral Abyss. For Noblesse Oblige and Bloodstained Chivalry, players can farm these at Liyue’s artifact domain called Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern.

