Genshin Impact leaks Navia: Upcoming Fontaine character design

Navia is one of the many Fontaine characters leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact. Astute gamers will remember her as the blonde female character shown in the early leaks. She didn't have a name at that time. It wasn't until the mega-leak on June 19, 2023, that Travelers discovered her name was Navia. Her design is still consistent with what leaked back then.

Unfortunately, not too much has been revealed about her yet. Some minor leaks are worth covering, such as a full view of her concept art from different angles. That artwork can be seen in the following Tweet.

Genshin Impact leaks about Navia, a new playable Fontaine character

This Tweet is censored to follow protocol (Image via @DreamWolfff)

One important thing about this leak is that the left side is the file name, simply stating "Avatar_Lady_Undefined_Navia." This concept art hasn't confirmed her weapon and element, yet other leakers have discussed that topic. Nonetheless, fan artists and cosplayers may enjoy this reference material.

The black censorship box placed here is just because that particular render of this character looked naked. Otherwise, readers can feel free to analyze her outfit as they please. Note that character designs are always subject to change, even for the most minuscule of details.

As seen above, the same mega-leak included much older concept art for this character. Navia wears the same clothes here; it's just that they're far less detailed. The old saying "subject to change" is always relevant to leaks, especially since most people never get to see the numerous alterations made to character designs like the one shown above.

That's it for the Genshin Impact leaks covering this character's artwork. There are some vague ones detailing her potential element and weapon, but they're always subject to change.

Unconfirmed leaks

Zac 🍒 @sadweeb [Genshin Leaks]



List of all *Playable* characters that were mentioned in the files and their elements/weapon types



Keep in mind that most of these are early leaks so they might change. [Genshin Leaks] List of all *Playable* characters that were mentioned in the files and their elements/weapon typesKeep in mind that most of these are early leaks so they might change. https://t.co/1XGUCLB7YB

Note: The above leaker clarified that Lynette is a 4-star, as the above Tweet has a typo.

Several old leaks have said that Navia is a Geo user. What makes the above text leak different is that they say she's of the 5-star rarity. Her weapon type is still, unfortunately, unknown. Other Fontaine characters' weaponry and elements have also been leaked here.

For example, Neuvillette has recently been rumored to be a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user, as opposed to a 5-star Hydro Claymore, as was initially reported.

Fontaine mega-leak

Zac 🍒 @sadweeb Hoyoverse might as well just allow leaks at this point cause all of these drop in the span of 4 hours is just insane Hoyoverse might as well just allow leaks at this point cause all of these drop in the span of 4 hours is just insane 😭 https://t.co/AwjtqHtNee

The above Tweet contains an impressive compilation of Genshin Impact leaks from June 19, 2023. A ton of information was unveiled that day, including the aforementioned rumors regarding Navia. Some release date rumors for various Fontaine characters have since come out, such as Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet coming out in Genshin Impact 4.0.

Many of the original leaks have been taken down due to copyright strikes. Travelers can find backups online, but there's always a good chance that miHoYo will take them down, too, especially if they gain traction. miHoYo hasn't officially revealed most Fontaine characters when this article was written.

In fact, only Charlotte's design was officially shown by them. Every other Genshin Impact character (including Navida) expected to be released in the Fontaine updates was leaked by outside sources.

