Genshin Impact leaks suggest Amber and Zhongli’s skins are planned to be released next

New Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Amber and Zhongli are likely to get new skins. No specific details about their appearances were mentioned. However, it is expected that those outfits could be released in Version 4.4. A particular text leak has gone viral lately related to the aforementioned skins, and this article will address it. Remember, there is a possibility that it's inaccurate.

Amber already has a second costume in this game, but that's technically a free one given to everybody as a result of censorship. She never received an event skin like other 4-stars, such as Lisa. Similarly, Zhongli is yet to get a secondary outfit that players could equip him with. All this could change if the following rumor is true.

Some Genshin Impact leaks state that Amber and either Zhongli or Qiqi could get skins next

This leak came from PTL (Image via PTL)

PTL doesn't have a track record of note, yet this leak garnered a ton of attention in a short amount of time after it was posted. There are two important things to note about it. First, it mentions that either Zhongli or Qiqi will be the 5-star unit getting a skin. Similarly, Amber is the 4-star likely to get a free costume. The second thing it suggests is that these new outfits are apparently due to come out in Genshin Impact 4.4.

Given the skepticism related to this leak, it's easy to see why some players might doubt its authenticity. However, leaker HutaoLover77 has since vouched that Zhongli will indeed be getting a new skin.

This Tweet is hidden for most people, so here it is (Image via HutaoLover77)

That would suggest that Qiqi is not the 5-star getting a costume. HutaoLover77 clarified that they don't know when it will be released. The previous leak stated Genshin Impact 4.4, but there's currently no confirmation for this yet.

Likewise, no credible leaks further comment on whether Amber will be the 4-star getting the free skin. It is important to note that there aren't any rumors describing what the new outfits look like. Travelers will have to wait for more news on that front.

It is worth noting that there is a minor discernible pattern for when new outfits are due to launch. For example, let's look at some past examples:

Klee & Kaeya: Version 3.8

Version 3.8 Ayaka & Lisa: Version 3.4

Version 3.4 Diluc & Fischl: Version 2.8

Version 2.8 Keqing & Ningguang: Version 2.4

Version 2.4 Jean & Barbara: Version 1.6

The last four batches either came out in an update ending in "4" or "8." The rumor of Genshin Impact 4.4 releasing new outfits wouldn't be farfetched if they followed past precedence.

Related Genshin Impact 4.4 news

This patch is currently predicted to be launched around January 31, 2023, if miHoYo continues to follow the standard 42-day patch cycle. The only other noteworthy news leaked about this Version Update is that Cloud Retainer is rumored to be playable when the next Lantern Rite Festival launches.

Note that this article was written midway through Version 3.8. Several months are left until Version 4.4 comes about, so Travelers are unlikely to get any big leaks for Zhongli and Ambers' skins or the Cloud Retainer for a while. Until then, Travelers can look forward to a myriad of Fontaine leaks to keep themselves occupied.

Poll : Which character are you more excited to see a skin for? Amber Zhongli 0 votes