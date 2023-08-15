Genshin Impact Fontaine Archon release leaks: When will Furina (Focalors) banner arrive?

Genshin Impact has officially confirmed that Furina is, in fact, the vessel of Focalors, the Hydro Archon of Fontaine. She made her first appearance in the Overture Teaser and will also be involved in Chapter IV of the Archon Quest. The developers are yet to reveal anything related to her release as a playable unit, but according to some leaks, she is expected to be available in version 4.2.

Furthermore, a new leak has also surfaced, sharing information about Furina's potential weapon type.

This article will go over all the relevant details related to her release date and also briefly cover her potential weapon.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Viewer discretion is advised.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Furina will be released in version 4.2

According to the leaks, Furina is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.2. The officials have already announced that only Wriothesley and Neuvillette will be released in version 4.1, confirming that the Hydro Archon will not be in this update. In addition, during the livestream, the developers also revealed that the main story of Fontaine Archon Quest will end in the v4.2 patch.

Therefore, it would make sense that Furina will also be released in Genshin Impact 4.2, which lines up with the leaks currently available as well. Travelers can expect the Hydro Archon to be released on one of the following dates, depending on the patch phase:

Phase I: November 8, 2023

November 8, 2023 Phase II: November 29, 2023

On a related note, there are rumors that, unlike other Fontaine characters, Furina might have both Pneuma and Ousia alignments, possibly making her the only entity to have both forms of Arkhe energy.

Furina's weapon stats leaked

Furina is speculated to be a Sword user, and the above post showcases the stats of her potential signature weapon. The item is supposedly called Final Judgement of Tears, and here are its stats and skills:

Base Attack: 542

542 Second stat: Crit. Rate: 44.1%

Crit. Rate: 44.1% Passive: HP increased by 20%. When any character in the party triggers an elemental reaction, the wielder receives a 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The wielder can gain the buff even while off-field. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds and can be stacked up to four times, lasting six seconds. Upon gaining max stack, the Max HP of all teammates will be increased by 20%.

Genshin Impact players should note that the skills of the Sword are based on leaks and are subject to change.