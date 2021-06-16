Genshin Impact interactive map: How to find white iron chunks, dandelion seeds, and more using this tool

Since Genshin Impact debuted last year, adventurers have struggled to farm various resources throughout Teyvat. Genshin Impact introduced its audience to the magical land of Teyvat, filled with lots to explore, uncover tons of chests and all kinds of materials.

Adventurers started with the Mondstadt region and, as the game developers kept introducing newer content through the updates, teyvat kept getting expanded. Over time, the map included Mondstadt, Liyue and Dragonspine (part of Mondstadt).

Genshin Impact introduces Interactive map for players

Genshin Impact Interactive map feature(Image via Mihoyo)

Since the map became bigger, the effort to acquire resources kept getting harder, and several players from the community gave feedback to Mihoyo and have been heard. There have been a few third party interactive maps and trackers that help players and the community. Recently Mihoyo stepped in and introduced the official Genshin Impact Interactive Map. On April 27th 2021, the official "Teyvat Interactive Map" feature was launched for everyone to use.

Official Link: Official Teyvat Interactive Map from Mihoyo

Dear Travelers,



HoYoLAB has officially launched the "Teyvat Interactive Map" feature >w<

The map not only marks the location of important resources, monsters, and elemental oculi, but also supports 13 languages!https://t.co/YJSn5kIx3J#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ySUQXLQRYj — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 27, 2021

How to find dandelion seeds and white iron chunk in Genshin Impact Interactive map

The map hosts several features to help adventurers find what they need across the map of Teyvat. Under the Observation hub pins section, players will find waypoints which include:

Statue of the Seven

Teleport Waypoints

Domains

Frost bearing tree

Players will also find the locations of all the Anemoculus, Geoculus and the Crimson Agate (Dragonspine).

If, for instance, someone is looking for dandelion seeds or white iron chunk, they have to go the appropriate sections and check the particular item name. The map then displays its spawn location across the entire region.

Dandelion seed spotted (Image via Mihoyo)

Players can also locate all the Shrines in Mondstadt and Liyue. Region specific items such as Dandelion seed and Jueyun Chili are available under the Local specialties section while common materials such as Bird eggs, Matsutake etc. are under the Materials section. The ores section contains the locations of all the White Iron Chunks, Crystal Chunks, etc.

Interactive map displaying the locations of several chests(Image via Mihoyo)

One of the best features is that players can also locate Luxurious, Precious, Exquisite and Common chests that they are missing. Apart from this, players can also find:

Monsters (Easy).

Monsters (Elite).

Monsters (Boss).

Monsters (Easter egg).

Puzzles.

World Quests.

Books and Recipes.

NPCs.

Wood.

Geography.

Investigation.

Genshin Impact's Interactive map is certainly useful for players looking for chests, materials and several interesting locations.

