Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Free 4-star weapon stats and preview revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will arrive with a free four-star weapon called Fading Twilight. Owing to the game's merciless gacha system, players always have sky-scraping expectations from free weapons. Trying to unlock a five-star weapon from the Epitome Invocation banner is a gruesome process.

The 2.7 beta has revealed a lot about the upcoming four-star bow. It has an Energy Recharge sub-stat, and its passive ability is based on buffing the DMG.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming free four-star bow in Genshin Impact version 2.7.

Fading Twilight in Genshin Impact 2.7: Sub-stats and passive leaked

At Level 1, the Fading Twilight offers 44 Base ATK and 6.7% Energy Recharge. Upon maximum ascension (Lv. 90), the Base ATK is 565, and the Energy Recharge is 30.6%.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Fading Twilight

Substat - Energy Recharge

This weapon will come with 1 of 3 buffs. Each of the 3 buffs will increase the DMG dealt by the character by [6%/10%/14%] / [7.5%/12.5%/17.5%] / [9%/15%/21%] / [10.5%/17.5%/24.5%] / [12%/20%/28%] respectively. (1/2)



SEE REPLY FOR MORE Fading TwilightSubstat - Energy RechargeThis weapon will come with 1 of 3 buffs. Each of the 3 buffs will increase the DMG dealt by the character by [6%/10%/14%] / [7.5%/12.5%/17.5%] / [9%/15%/21%] / [10.5%/17.5%/24.5%] / [12%/20%/28%] respectively. (1/2) SEE REPLY FOR MORE

The passive ability of this weapon at Refinement Rank 1 has three states: Evengleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze. These increase DMG dealt by 6%/10%/14%, respectively.

When attacks hit opponents, the weapon will switch to the next state. This weapon can change states once every 7 seconds. The character equipping this weapon can still trigger the state switch while not on the field.

Here's how much DMG buff each state provides at higher refinements:

Evengleam - 6%, 7.5%, 9%, 10%, 12%

- 6%, 7.5%, 9%, 10%, 12% Afterglow - 10%, 12.5%, 15%, 17.5%, 20%

- 10%, 12.5%, 15%, 17.5%, 20% Dawnblaze - 14%, 17.5%, 21%, 24.5%, 28%

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 When the character hits an opponent, the buff will change to the next effect type. This can be triggered once every 7s, and can be triggered even if the character is off-field. When the character hits an opponent, the buff will change to the next effect type. This can be triggered once every 7s, and can be triggered even if the character is off-field.

How viable is Fading Twilight bow in Genshin Impact?

As usual, travelers are already worried about the effectiveness of the free four-star bow. Two interesting things about this weapon are its high base ATK and its passive ability, which allows off-field damage dealers to shine.

Rii @rii_gdb

4 star weapon with Energy Recharge Substats



genshindb.org/bows/fading-tw…



Thanks to



#GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Bow New Upcoming Event Weapon Leaks - Fading Twilight4 star weapon with Energy Recharge SubstatsThanks to @Ubatcha1 New Upcoming Event Weapon Leaks - Fading Twilight4 star weapon with Energy Recharge Substatsgenshindb.org/bows/fading-tw…Thanks to @Ubatcha1 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Bow https://t.co/N76Q3xM80c

Yelan's Elemental Burst is an off-field damage-dealing ability where the Normal Attacks of the active character are infused with Hydro. The five-star Hydro bow character has an Elemental Burst that costs 70 Energy, and the Fading Twilight might be a good weapon for her.

Similarly, characters like sub-DPS Ganyu and Kujou Sara can benefit from Fading Twilight for different reasons. High base ATK is desirable for Sara, while sub-DPS Ganyu relies on her Elemental Burst for off-field Cryo damage.

Other support bow users like Gorou and Venti might work well with Fading Twilight as well because of the ER sub-stat, but it is currently too early to predict that.

All in all, Genshin Impact players can expect more information on Fading Twilight's potential as the 2.7 beta testing progresses. A ton of tests will showcase how the weapon performs in different situations.

Edited by Danyal Arabi