Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Free 4-star weapon stats and preview revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will arrive with a free four-star weapon called Fading Twilight. Owing to the game's merciless gacha system, players always have sky-scraping expectations from free weapons. Trying to unlock a five-star weapon from the Epitome Invocation banner is a gruesome process.
The 2.7 beta has revealed a lot about the upcoming four-star bow. It has an Energy Recharge sub-stat, and its passive ability is based on buffing the DMG.
Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming free four-star bow in Genshin Impact version 2.7.
Fading Twilight in Genshin Impact 2.7: Sub-stats and passive leaked
At Level 1, the Fading Twilight offers 44 Base ATK and 6.7% Energy Recharge. Upon maximum ascension (Lv. 90), the Base ATK is 565, and the Energy Recharge is 30.6%.
The passive ability of this weapon at Refinement Rank 1 has three states: Evengleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze. These increase DMG dealt by 6%/10%/14%, respectively.
When attacks hit opponents, the weapon will switch to the next state. This weapon can change states once every 7 seconds. The character equipping this weapon can still trigger the state switch while not on the field.
Here's how much DMG buff each state provides at higher refinements:
- Evengleam - 6%, 7.5%, 9%, 10%, 12%
- Afterglow - 10%, 12.5%, 15%, 17.5%, 20%
- Dawnblaze - 14%, 17.5%, 21%, 24.5%, 28%
How viable is Fading Twilight bow in Genshin Impact?
As usual, travelers are already worried about the effectiveness of the free four-star bow. Two interesting things about this weapon are its high base ATK and its passive ability, which allows off-field damage dealers to shine.
Yelan's Elemental Burst is an off-field damage-dealing ability where the Normal Attacks of the active character are infused with Hydro. The five-star Hydro bow character has an Elemental Burst that costs 70 Energy, and the Fading Twilight might be a good weapon for her.
Similarly, characters like sub-DPS Ganyu and Kujou Sara can benefit from Fading Twilight for different reasons. High base ATK is desirable for Sara, while sub-DPS Ganyu relies on her Elemental Burst for off-field Cryo damage.
Other support bow users like Gorou and Venti might work well with Fading Twilight as well because of the ER sub-stat, but it is currently too early to predict that.
All in all, Genshin Impact players can expect more information on Fading Twilight's potential as the 2.7 beta testing progresses. A ton of tests will showcase how the weapon performs in different situations.