Is Primordial Jade Cutter a good weapon for Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Kamisato Ayaka's first rerun banner has arrived in Genshin Impact, and the community is excited to have another chance to wish for this Cryo princess. It is claimed by many players that Ayaka is one of the best DPS in the game.

As a 5-star character, she is bound to have a signature weapon, the Mistsplitter Reforged. With a Crit Damage sub-stat and Elemental Damage bonus from the passive skill, it is the best-in-slot sword for Ayaka.

Hikari @Hikariolu



Better luck next rerun



Also the favonius weapon set as featured 4 stars Ok Ayaka ur getting the Jade cutter I do not want to have a chance of getting that thingBetter luck next rerunAlso the favonius weapon set as featured 4 stars Ok Ayaka ur getting the Jade cutter I do not want to have a chance of getting that thingBetter luck next rerunAlso the favonius weapon set as featured 4 stars💀 https://t.co/e21Su6L6Hw

However, some users may want to save their Primogems from pulling in the weapon banner, especially if they obtain the Primordial Jade Cutter from the previous banner.

Genshin Impact: Does Primordial Jade Cutter suit Ayaka?

Primordial Jade Cutter description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Max Base Attack at level 90: 542

Max Crit Rate at level 90: 44.1%

Passive Skill: Increase the wielder's HP by 20%. In addition, the wielder will gain an additional Attack bonus based on the wielder's Max HP.

As a 5-star weapon in Genshin Impact, the Primordial Jade Cutter already receives a bonus point as it will have a higher base stat than other 4-star swords. In a way, this sword is a better version of the Black Sword.

Kamisato Ayaka using the Jade Cutter (Image via Genshin Impact)

Equipping this weapon on Ayaka may be a great option, depending on the players' team composition and the artifacts provided by Ayaka. Thanks to its high Crit Rate sub-stat, Ayaka may overcap if she is equipped with 4-pieces Blizzard Strayer artifacts and gain the Cryo Resonance.

However, it's still a good alternative for Mistsplitter Reforged.

Kamisato Ayaka with low Crit Rate (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is perfect for Ayaka if she has a really low Crit Rate ratio. For example, the Kamisato Princess usually teams up into a Permfreeze composition or Mono Cryo team.

With two Cryo characters in the group, Ayaka will gain a free 15% Crit Rate. However, her desired Crit Rate should be between 25-40% Crit Rates.

Genshin - Cheat Sheets @WorldOfTeyvat



To access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: Updated Kamisato Ayaka Main DPS - Cheat Sheet!To access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: bit.ly/dain_bot Updated Kamisato Ayaka Main DPS - Cheat Sheet!To access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: bit.ly/dain_bot https://t.co/2ESfhpKtKm

In this case, gamers are highly recommended to equip the Primordial Jade Cutter with Ayaka so she can have a sufficient Crit Rate. While it may be slightly overcap with a small percentage, it is still better than having no Crit Rate.

After all, Travelers can't deal Crit Damage if there is no Crit Rate.

On the other hand, the Primordial Jade Cutter is the best option for Ayaka in the Melt team with Xiangling or other Pyro support characters. Unlike the Freeze team, there will be no Cryo Resonance or Blizzard Strayer artifacts.

In this case, Ayaka won't have the free Crit Rates and will need to stack them up using the weapon.

With its 44% Crit Rate, the Primordial Jade Cutter can be considered the best-in-slot for Melt Ayaka. For another 20% Crit Rate (optimum 60% CR), players can search for it from the sub-stats in the artifact. In addition, they can also use a Crit Rate goblet for even higher stats.

In conclusion, Primordial Jade Cutter is suitable for Ayaka when meeting certain conditions like a meager Crit Rate value and when Ayaka is built within a Melt team.

Edited by Ravi Iyer