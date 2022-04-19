Genshin Impact Ayaka banner Pity and Soft Pity explained: How to get 5-star characters

Kamisato Ayaka will finally arrive in Genshin Impact as the 2.6 patch update releases its phase 2 banners. The Heron’s Court banner will be available for the next 20 days, and players can wish on the banner to summon Kamisato Ayaka.

The Kamisato Ayaka banner will last until May 10, 2022. Though this banner is limited, players have a significant chance of obtaining Kamisato Ayaka, a 5-star character. However, players should also learn about the Pity system, which will help them understand the gacha inside Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Pity system for Kamisato Ayaka banner

Like every other gacha game, Genshin Impact has its own Pity system for summoning characters from banners. There are two different Pity in the game, including:

Hard Pity

Soft Pity

There are three different banners in the game, named Character Event Wish, Standard Wish, and Weapon Event Wish. All three banners have their own separate Pity count. Every wish on all the banners has a 0.06% chance to summon a 5-star character or weapon.

Players can reach Hard Pity after 90 wishes on either the Standard Wish banner or Character Event Wish banner. Conversely, players can reach Hard Pity on Weapon banners at 80 wishes. When players achieve Hard Pity, they are guaranteed to summon a 5-star character or weapon, depending on the respective banner.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/QXiKahARgx

Soft Pity is achieved when players can summon 5-star characters or weapons between 70-79 wishes on either the Character Event Wish or Standard Wish banners. The same Soft Pity can be achieved on the Weapon banners between 60-69 wishes. However, it is possible for players to not hit any Soft Pity, causing them to keep wishing until they reach Hard Pity.

When players successfully summon a 5-star character or weapon, there is a 50-50 chance to obtain the featured 5-star. If they fail the 50-50, then they will receive a 5-star from the Standard Wish banner. This implies that Travelers will need a maximum of 180 wishes to summon the featured 5-star characters.

How to check Pity from Wish History in Genshin Impact

Steph @FittingIllusion

This is probs the luckiest I'll ever be in genshin I checked my wish historyThis is probs the luckiest I'll ever be in genshin I checked my wish historyThis is probs the luckiest I'll ever be in genshin 😃 https://t.co/29YKXZdUtK

Players can check the history of all the wishes they have made in the last six months. Follow the steps listed below:

Open the Event wish page and open the History page located in the bottom left corner of the interface

Each page will show six wishes, and players can also check specific banners as well to count the Pity

Players can check their current Pity by counting the number of wishes made from the recent 5-star summon. This will help them decide whether they can summon a 5-star on the current banner. Keep in mind that Primogems and luck need to be considered when summoning limited characters.

