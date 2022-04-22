How good are Ayaka's constellations in Genshin Impact?

Ayaka's rerun banner is finally here in Genshin Impact version 2.6. The five-star Cryo Sword character is exceptional at applying Cryo to enemies. Accordingly, players love using her in Freeze teams.

The oldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan is not just great at combat, but also makes world exploration easier with the unique Alternate Sprint.

Ayaka is truly unstoppable at C0, but just like any other Genshin Impact character, she gets better with constellations. This article will talk about the most important constellations that players can aim for.

Ayaka's constellation in Genshin Impact

Before jumping to the best constellations, here are Ayaka's six constellations:

Snowswept Sakura- When Kamisato Ayaka's Normal or Charged Attacks deal Cryo DMG to opponents, it has a 50% chance of decreasing the CD of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 0.3s. This effect can occur once every 0.1s.

When Kamisato Ayaka's Normal or Charged Attacks deal to opponents, it has a 50% chance of decreasing the CD of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 0.3s. This effect can occur once every 0.1s. Blizzard Blade Seki no To - When casting Kamisato Art: Soumetsu (Elemental Burst), unleashes 2 smaller additional Frostflake Seki no To, each dealing 20% of the original storm's DMG.

- When casting Kamisato Art: Soumetsu (Elemental Burst), unleashes 2 smaller additional Frostflake Seki no To, each dealing 20% of the original storm's DMG. Frostbloom Kamifubuki - Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Soumetsu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Soumetsu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Ebb and Flow- Opponents damaged by Kamisato Art: Soumetsu's Frostflake Seki no To will have their DEF decreased by 30% for 6s.

Opponents damaged by Kamisato Art: Soumetsu's Frostflake Seki no To will have their DEF decreased by 30% for 6s. Blossom Cloud Irutsuki- Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Dance of Suigetsu- Kamisato Ayaka gains Usurahi Butou every 10s, increasing her Charged Attack DMG by 298%. This buff will be cleared 0.5s after Ayaka's Charged ATK hits an opponent, after which the timer for this ability will restart.

With that being said, listed below are the best constellations in Ayaka's arsenal.

Blizzard Blade Seni no To

The second constellation simply adds two more storms to Ayaka's Elemental Burst. Naturally, this increases the overall Elemental Burst DMG and players can make the most out of it against large enemies.

The constellation is highly desirable for Ayaka in Freeze-based teams as opposed to Mono Cryo.

Ebb and Flow

This is arguably Ayaka's best constellation in Genshin Impact because it shreds the DEF stats of enemies by 30% which eventually leads to a DPS increase. Players can either use Ayaka's abilities when the enemy's defense is shredded, or swap to other DPS characters in the team.

Apart from the aforementioned ones, Ayaka's constellations in Genshin Impact are pretty basic. The first constellation decreases the cooldown of her Elemental Skill that doesn't have any impact on standard rotations.

The third and fifth constellations increase the talent levels of her Elemental Burst and Skill, respectively. The Elemental Burst is the main source of Ayaka's damage, which is why the third constellation is better than the fifth.

All in all, it is evident that Genshin Impact players won't miss out on anything if their Ayaka is C0. In contrast, many five-star characters in the game like Raiden Shogun, Hu Tao, and Kazuha get significantly better with constellations.

