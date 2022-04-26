How to get Inazuma Sales Specialist commission achievement in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has tons of hidden achievements for players to unlock, and gathering them all can be tricky without a guide. This achievement is tied to a set of Inazuman commissions that require users to show off their memorization skills and salesmanship.

Fans will need to provide the best customer experience to an old Inazuman farmer as they try to sell some potent plant fertilizer. Getting the achievement from this quest can take a few tries if gamers aren't paying attention, but they can find a quick guide to quest completion here.

Genshin Impact: Inazuma Sales Specialist guide

This secret achievement is part of a short Genshin Impact commission that players can find in Inazuma. Completing it won't take very long, though they'll need to memorize the order given by the NPC Vahid if users want the achievement.

Upon completion, this commission will reward them with the usual ten Primogems, but fans can grab a few extra gems with this added achievement.

1) Talk to Vahid

Vahid is found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

To begin this commission, players will need to speak with Vahid on the island of Ritou. He will provide them with the backstory for this commission and three instructions that users will need to memorize.

These instructions are randomized throughout each rotation of the commission, so paying attention to the order is essential. The three random instructions are:

Add crushed leaves

Add water

Mix well and apply

Gamers should be sure to remember which instructions come first to guarantee they get the achievement.

2) Speak with Konda Densuke

Konda Densuke can be found in Konda Village on Narukami Island. Players must speak to him and inform him of the proper order to use Vahid's special fertilizer.

Once they have given him the correct order, he will thank users, thus completing the commission.

Konda Densuke is the chief (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, if gamers want to get the secret achievement, they will have to provide him with the incorrect order. He will become confused, and this will unlock the next stage in the commission, though Travelers won't be able to progress until the next day.

3) Post-Sale Service

To get the secret achievement from this line of commissions, Users should complete the follow-up quest "Post-Sale Service." As long as they have their commissions set to Inazuma, this should pop up the following day, allowing players to grab this achievement quickly.

To do so, all they need to do is:

Talk to Vahid

Return to Konda Densuke

Pull out ten Fresh Mushrooms

Talk to Konda Densuke

Gamers should ensure to pull out at least ten fresh mushrooms before speaking to Konda Densuke again, as this is required for the achievement. Once they talk to him, the "Sorry for the Trouble" achievement should pop up and reward them with five easy Primogems.

Genshin Impact's hidden achievements can be tricky to get, but this one, in particular, only takes a bit of time.

