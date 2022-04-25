Genshin Impact: Location and use of Cup of Commons

Genshin Impact players will come across tons of rare artifacts and hidden items during their journey in the game's massive world.

There are lots of secrets to uncover hidden throughout the massive areas that make up Teyvat, and it can be challenging for players to keep track of them all.

With the addition of The Chasm, there are a lot of new items to uncover, including a new set of quest items for the Millennial Mountains world quest.

The Cup of Commons is one of those lost artifacts, and finding it can grant players a ton of easy Primogems.

How to find the Cup of Commons in Genshin Impact

Locating the Cup of Commons in Genshin Impact isn't too difficult, though players will need to prepare for some battles as they track it down.

This rare cup can be found during the Undetected Infiltration world quest, which begins in The Chasm. You will need to go to Tiangong Gorge and defeat a group of Treasure Hoarders to begin the quest.

The quest begins here (Image via Wow Quests)

Once you have defeated the enemies here, an NPC named Yanbo will spawn. It will inform you of a secret plan by the Millelith to infiltrate and rout the Treasure Hoarders camping nearby.

You'll then need to head to Yanbo's next reconnaissance spot in Lumberpick Valley, where he will present you with his battle plan.

Yanbo can be found at the waypoint here (Image via Genshin Impact)

You will have to select between the cooking quarters, the alchemy camp, or the weapon's stash. Once you've made your pick, Yanbo will send his men to clear out the area.

You should then go to the other two camps and clear them out to progress the quest.

Once the camps are completed, you'll need to fend off waves of enemies at the larger camp.

To cap off the battle, you'll have to face two Treasure Hoarder bosses, and they can be pretty tough for an unprepared team.

Once they are defeated, you can speak to Yanbo nearby. This will spawn a chest containing the Cup of Commons.

What is the Cup of Commons used for?

The Cup of Commons is a part of The Millenial Mountains quest. Players cannot directly use it, but they need to gather it, along with its counterparts, to complete this new World Quest.

They can get some amazing rewards for doing so, so they should be sure to grab the other five artifacts from this questline.

Players will also receive a hidden achievement for picking up the Cup of Commons known as "Well Done, Stierlitz!".

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh