Genshin Impact developer to make major announcement on Zenless Zone Zero this week

Zenless Zone Zero is a new game coming from Genshin Impact's developers, and there appears to be some new major news coming soon. From the little that's currently known about the game, it'll be radically different from Genshin Impact. In this case, Zenless Zone Zero will be an ACGN shooter in a sci-fi world.

Some fans might remember it as Project X. That game was originally slated for a mid-2021 launch, but fans are finally getting news about the game on May 13, 2022. It's unknown what will be revealed in the game, but many Genshin Impact and Honkai fans are looking forward to miHoYo's latest project.

Zenless Zone Zero news is coming out on May 13, 2022 (What Genshin Impact fans should know)

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN



Dear citizens, a sub-Hollow disaster has occurred in the district you are traveling to.



We are playing a special entertainment channel for you to enjoy while you wait.



hoyo.link/c130YBA6



Welcome to _____!

The above tweet comes from the official Zenless Zone Zero Twitter account. It states that there will be some news on May 13, 2022 (written as 2022/5/13, which is used in countries that write dates as year/month/day.) There is also a calendar to the left of the TV that also has that date circled, making it obvious that there will be some announcements on that day.

miHoYo games tend to call their fans something unique:

Genshin Impact: Travelers

Travelers Honkai Impact 3rd: Captains

Captains Honkai Star Rail: Trailblazers

It appears that "citizens" is a term that Zenless Zone Zero will use often. Aside from that, there is also an official website that citizens can visit to find out more about the game:

The Official Website of Zenless Zone Zero

How it looks like (Image via miHoYo)

When the reader visits that website, they should see a brief loading animation with the new mascot followed by a room with a TV in the middle. Naturally, it's already a completely different vibe compared to something like Genshin Impact. However, this is an interactive website.

The VCR (the object below the TV for younger readers) should display "EN" and "CN" near the bottom right of the screen. "EN" stands for English, while "CN" stands for Chinese. One can click on either option, which affects this website's audio.

Otherwise, there are two dials on the right side of the TV. Click on them to rotate them. Some breaking news should eventually surface once the player tinkers with them a bit. It will talk about the same thing the tweet mentioned, which is a sub-Hollow disaster.

A commercial for Nitro Fuel (Image via miHoYo)

After that, one can continue to mess with the settings to see other channels; there aren't too many others to see. There is an advert for something called Nitro Fuel, which is a brief commercial for something that will likely appear in Zenless Zone Zero in some capacity.

Another channel shows some distorted footage with audio playing over it, which will make more sense once the game comes out.

Any interested player in this game should remember that there will be a big announcement revealing more information later this week. It will air on May 13, 2022. This title is separate from the Honkai Universe and Genshin Impact.

