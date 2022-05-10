How to generate Genshin Impact 2.6 redeem code for 50 primogems in May 2022

Primogems are a precious currency in Genshin Impact, and it's relatively hard to collect them in the late game. However, the developers sometimes collaborate with external brands to provide Primogem codes to players.

Alienware is currently holding a giveaway of 50 Primogems for every gamer who signs up with Alienware. This article will guide players on how to generate the redeem code from the Alienware giveaway for Primogems in Genshin Impact.

How to get a redeem code for 50 Primogems in Genshin Impact

1) Create or log in to the Alienware Arena account

Alienware Arena website for Genshin Impact giveaway (Image via Alienware Arena)

Genshin Impact players can start by opening the Alienware Arena website from this link. They must then create a new account or log in if they already have an Alienware Arena account.

Gamers can sign up using any email they have, even a temporary one, as long as they can open it for a confirmation email. Once they have inserted their email and birth date, they can activate their account from the confirmation email.

Insert all the required information into the given space (Image via Alienware Arena)

The email will link them to another page for players to create a username and password, followed by their name and location. Note that users can insert fake information if they feel uncomfortable sharing the real one. Once they select the Complete button, their Alienware account will be created, and players can generate the Primogems code.

2) Click the 'GET KEY' button

Copy the given redeem code (Image via Alienware Arena)

Click on the 'GET KEY' option under the YouTube video to generate the 50 Primogems redeem code. Once the website has generated the redeem code, players can copy the code and open the Genshin Impact game.

Note: Every account will receive a different redeem code, and players won't be able to use a code that other users have already used.

3) Open the Genshin Impact game and the settings menu

Redeem Code in Settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must now open the game and select the Paimon Menu from the main interface. From the Paimon Menu, select Settings > Account > Redeem Code and paste the Primogems code from the Alienware Arena website.

Redeem code using the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Another option is to use the official Genshin Impact website to redeem the code. Players must now log in to their HoYoverse account and select their server to make sure the nickname is correct. Then, they must enter the redemption code in the box above the Redeem button.

4) Claim the 50 Primogems

Claim the Primogems from mail (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players have received confirmation that the code has been successfully redeemed, they can open their in-game mail to claim the Primogems.

Note: The mail will expire in a month, and Travelers must claim it before then.

Free Primogems are hard to come by, so players should take this opportunity to get the redeem code. Code availability is limited, and players may run out of codes if they are late.

