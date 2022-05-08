Genshin Impact leak describes Dendo Archon Kusanali's potential appearance details

Sumeru and Dendro Archon Kusanali have become some of the most trending topics to discuss among Genshin Impact fans.

This trend was initiated by the new Marvelous Merchandise event, where the event-exclusive NPC Liben drops crumbs about Sumeru and its current situation.

Latest questionable leaks have shed some light on new information about the appearance of Dendro Archon Kusanali. Based on the leaks, the officials are preparing a new character model solely for Kusanali.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest a new female body model for Dendro Archon

Recent leaks on Reddit and other social media platforms provide fans with new information about the Dendro Archon Kusanali. Keep in mind that the leaks are still being categorized as "questionable leaks," so take this information with a grain of salt.

Based on the latest questionable leaks, Genshin Impact officials have used a new female body design for the Dendro Archon Kusanali. The new body appears taller than female child models (such as Klee or Sayu) but shorter than female teen models (such as Sucrose or Ayaka).

Additionally, other questionable leaks have suggested that Honkai Impact 3rd will inspire Kusanali's character design. This is not the first time HoYoverse has done it. Yae Miko's model has been inspired by Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact 3rd, while Raiden Mei inspires Raiden Shougun.

Similarly, Kusanali's character model will be inspired by Theresa Apocalypse from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Kusnali will be inspired by Theresa Apocalypse (Image via Genshin Impact)

The latest leaks have also been revealed about Dendro Archon Kusanali's personality. Kusanali is the youngest among all the Archons in Tevyat and will have a mischievous or playful personality, as per the leaks.

Many may find Kusanali's personality contradicting that she is the God of Wisdom, generally portrayed with sophistication and a sage-like personality. The game already has Zhongli, whose personality is close to what players would have expected from the God of Wisdom.

Based on speculation from theorycrafters, Kusanali, as the God of Wisdom, will have a more unorthodox personality, just like wisdom itself. Rather, Kusanali might be the wisest fool among all the Archons. She will portray the personality of an individual who acts a little goofy but can comprehend the universe's secrets.

