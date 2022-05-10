How to get Free Primogems in Genshin Impact: Alienware Arena Redeem codes (May 2022)

Genshin Impact and Alienware have announced a massive collaboration that offers free Primogems to players. The gaming laptop brand, Alienware, owned by Dell, is known for making high-end gaming machines, and its products can surely help gamers in enjoying HoYoverse's action RPG to the fullest.

A special offer through which Travelers can get 50 free Primogems has been announced ahead of phase 3 of version 2.6. By following some simple steps, they can generate a key and avail the rewards.

Alienware announces Genshin Impact 50 Primogems Key Giveaway

Travelers are currently experiencing Genshin Impact's Version 2.6 update called 'Zephyr of the Violet Garden.' The update was originally scheduled to end tomorrow, but owing to the delay in the release of version 2.7, it has now been extended indefinitely.

ALIENWARE @Alienware @Hakidere We know a fun game when we see one 🤷 @Hakidere We know a fun game when we see one 🤷

Before the end of version 2.6, players can visit Alienware's website and log in with their Alienware Arena account. If they do not already have an account, they can simply create one. The entire process won't take more than 5 minutes.

The next step is to click on the 'Get Key' button on the website. The website will generate a unique key that will be displayed in the top right corner of the screen.

The key is a redeem code, which will grant Travelers 50 free Primogems once they use it in Genshin Impact.

How to redeem Primogem codes in Genshin Impact

There are two ways to get Primogems through redeem codes.

In-game method

Players must follow these steps for the in-game method:

Launch the game. Open Paimon's menu by clicking on the icon on the top left corner of the screen. Go to Settings > Account > Redeem Code. Copy paste the code or type it carefully and hit Redeem.

Genshin Impact redeem website

HoYoverse has created a website dedicated to redeeming codes. Players are expected to add their server and character nickname, and the website will automatically authenticate their details.

Following the verification, players can copy-paste or type the code carefully in the Redeem Code section and hit 'Redeem.'

The 50 Primogems will be sent to the player's account within 5-10 minutes via in-game mail regardless of the method players choose.

It is worth noting that this offer is only available to a limited number of players. At the time of writing, around 18000 unique users can get the key. Moreover, players must be above Adventure Rank 10 or above to be eligible.

Finally, a 50 Primogem key from Alienware's website can be generated once per account during version 2.6. The offer will end when the version 2.7 arrives for the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete