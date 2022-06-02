Diablo Immortal Android APK file size and download link revealed

Downloads for Diablo Immortal have begun ahead of schedule, and users on Android and iOS can already get their hands on the highly awaited release. Along with this, there will also be a PC Open Beta going live, allowing fans to get a taste of the game on their PCs.

Essentially, in this MMORPG, players will be able to discover the untold tale between Diablo II and Diablo III. They will have the ability to select characters from a wide variety of iconic classes to explore the vast world and engage in epic boss fights.

The next section gives a detailed step-by-step guide on how gamers will be able to download the game on Android.

Download size and link for Diablo Immortal on Android

When downloading Diablo Immortal onto their respective devices, users are strongly encouraged to make use of the official sources. As a result, those that operate on the Android platform will be required to utilize the Google Play Store.

The following are the simple steps they will have to follow to download the game:

Step 1: Users should open the Google Play Store application and use the search bar to look up ’Diablo Immortal.'

Players can search for the game using the 'Search Bar' (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Different search results will appear on their screen, and they will need to tap on the relevant one.

Alternatively, they can directly use this link to reach the Google Play Store page of the game directly.

The title will get downloaded and installed on the devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can tap on the ‘Install’ button to download the game onto their devices.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, individuals may open the game and sign in to enjoy the unique experience offered by Blizzard Entertainment.

Download size and requirements

The download size for Diablo Immortal on the Google Play Store is over 1.9 GB. There is also additional in-game content amounting to 10 GB that gamers will have to download. As a result, they will need to ensure enough storage space before downloading the game.

The requirements users will have to meet to download the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Apart from that, the official Diablo Immortal website has specified the minimum requirements. According to them, these are the specifications that a player’s device must meet for the game to be playable:

Operating System: Android OS 5.0

CPU: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

GPU: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

If the phone’s specifications match or exceed these criteria, users will be able to enjoy the game.

