Diablo Immortal class guide: How to build the best Demon Hunter

Diablo Immortal brings back Diablo III’s Demon Hunter with its twin crossbows and incredible single-target damage. While they can also deal solid AOE damage through several abilities, they excel in eliminating single targets with furious bursts of damage.

With all of the different classes in Diablo Immortal, it may be hard to figure out which class to play for a first playthrough, so here is what the Demon Hunter can do.

Why play Demon Hunter in Diablo Immortal?

Demon Hunters can do decent AOE damage, but they truly excel when it comes to melting one particular target at a time. Their Ultimate Ability, Volley, can transform that single-target damage into temporary cones of death in the form of waves of arrows.

They can knock back their target and continue to rain destruction upon them across a nice variety of skills. They can fight in groups as well. Multishot, Rain of Vengeance, and Strafe help in obliterating groups of enemies.

Just pack them nice and tight together, and let the crossbows fire. They are quick on their feet and pack a punch. However, they are not especially sturdy either, so that makes speed all the more important.

The ideal leveling skills for Demon Hunter in Diablo Immortal

Crossbow Shot is Demon Hunter’s basic move, but it is nonetheless an incredible skill. It does high damage to single-target foes, and if the player can get The Hungerer, it gets enhanced. The Demon Hunter's exclusive off-hand makes Crossbow Shot hits pierce targets.

Knockback Shot is so important to start pushing lines of enemies back early on. Before long though, enemies immune to knockbacks are going to start showing up. Sentry will replace it, and it summons turrets to start shooting foes. Strafe will then be replaced with Daring Swing to become as mobile as possible, letting the AOE shots do the work alongside the turrets.

The skills required to equip a Demon Hunter are as follows:

Crossbow Shot

Knockback Shot (swap for Sentry)

Multishot

Rain of Vengeance

Strafe (swap for Daring Swing)

Multishot, Rain of Vengeance, and Strife are the major AOE damage for the Demon Hunters kit. Just because their basic hit does high single-target damage, don’t underestimate their AOE power.

Stats and gems for Diablo Immortal’s Demon Hunter

Unsurprisingly, the damage is the most important stat, and then strength. Since this is a DPS class, they need to be dropping as much damage as possible. After that, a little bit of fortitude on gear and weapons is going to really help out.

The ideal stats for Demon Hunter weapons are as follows:

Damage

Strength

Fortitude

It is not going to turn the Demon Hunter into a Diablo Immortal tank, but being able to take a few hits may be necessary while waiting on cooldowns, or kiting foes around. For both weapons and armor, these stats are going to be key.

The gear stats are as follows:

Strength

Fortitude

Getting Topaz for Resistance and Sapphire for Armor Penetration are the two important gems players want to keep an eye out for, but it never hurts to get a little more damage. Even though Tournamline is said to scale poorly, one here or there can’t hurt for a bit more damage in a pinch.

When it comes to Legendary Gems, Everlasting Torment is ideal. It is not a surprise, since it is one of the best Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal. It helps ramp up damage, and that is going to be desirable in most classes.

Fervent Fang is another damage-boosting gem, especially for single-target battles. Berserker’s Eye is good as well, even though it increases the damage the player takes. It adds more damage, so a highly mobile player will find it ideal.

Ideal Paragon traits for Demon Hunter

Like other physical DPS classes, players are going to want to look at Vanquisher as the first page to put points into. Damage is a top priority, again, followed by Zeal. This way, as soon as the player hits level 60, they are going to be doing incredible amounts of damage.

Zeal is especially ideal since it’s pretty easy for Demon Hunters to move around quickly and continue to constantly defeat demons. With plenty of damage and movement speed, Demon Hunters will melt anything that comes their way with grace and ease.

Demon Hunter is a fun class in Diablo Immortal and combines high mobility with high damage, focused on completely erasing enemies from the battlefield. They can do a little bit of crowd control, but the main feature of the class is wielding their crossbows in the name of fighting evil.

