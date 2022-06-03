The best Daily Routine farming method in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is unlike its predecessors in a major way: it is more of a multiplayer experience than ever before. This is because the title is more than just an ARPG, it's also an MMO.

As players battle demons, complete quests, and gather loot, they will also pass other people doing the same thing. They, too, are gaining experience to reach that next level, whether it is towards their maximum level or the next Paragon level.

Like an MMO, Diablo Immortal has plenty of content to keep people busy. It is quite an exhausting list. There are daily and weekly activities that users should consider completing to maximize their rewards.

So, what is the daily routine like for gamers? It depends on how much time they have. Some activities have to be done on the day, while others can stack and be completed on the following day.

Diablo Immortal: Best daily routine farming method

Diablo Immortal has an overwhelming number of activities that players can engage in, from PvE to PvP, and they certainly should maximize the rewards they can potentially earn.

This list takes into consideration all that needs to be done in a single day:

Step 1 : The first thing to do is collect the Free Daily Reward. It can be picked up once per day and becomes available after logging in for the day.

Step 2 : Find the nearest demon and slay them. That'll be your First Kill of the Day reward.

Step 3 : Complete and collect your Daily Activity Reward. It's available once a day; stacks up to three times if you miss a maximum of two days.

Step 4 : Complete your Weekly Helliquary Bosses. It can be done twice a week, per boss.

Step 5 : Now move on to Cycle of Strife. This is either once per day or week and is tied to Factions.

Step 6 : Complete 10 events in Kulle's Hidden Chambers. This Zone Event is started within the Library of Zoltun Kulle.

Step 7 : Collect four free Aspirant Keys via Iben Fahd's Sanctum. These can open chests via the Legacy of the Horadrim; there's one free chest every day.

Step 8 : Finish eight Bounties for the day. If you miss two days, there is a catch-up mechanic. In that case, as many as 24 Bounties can be completed in a single day.

Step 9 : Complete Zone Events. As many as three can be done in a single day.

: Complete Zone Events. As many as three can be done in a single day. Step 10: Finish the routine with Bestiary Turn Ins.

There are additional tasks that can be completed but are completely optional. For example, farming dungeons and participating in PVP (the Battlegrounds).

The former is good for collecting valuable resources and possibly better loot, while the latter is great for earning Legendary gear, Reforge Stones, and Aspirant’s Keys, in addition to crafting materials and experience.

There are also Elder Rifts for users to open in Diablo Immortal. Should they manage to get their hands on Rare Crests and Legendary Crests, these can be spent on Elder Rifts.

Joining and completing one can help gamers earn Legendary Gems. However, Legendary Crests guarantee a drop, while Rare Crests provides a 10% chance.

