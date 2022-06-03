How to find the Tomb of Fahir in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is the mobile adaptation and evolution of the iconic Blizzard RPG. Though heavily controversial, both before and during its release, the game features plenty of classic MMORPG gameplay to keep hardcore fans happy.

The Tomb of Fahir is an instant dungeon that players must hunt down and complete midway through the game. It comes as part of the Shassar Sea Zone story and features many tough enemies to battle. The game requires players to find the Scepter of Fahir within the tomb to proceed with the story.

Finding the Tomb of Fahir in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal features a fairly classic story mode for the type of RPG it promises to make mobile. Each zone features a variety of gameplay challenges to take on and most feature a dungeon to delve into.

The Tomb of Fahir is unlocked at level 28 of the game's standard progression system. The current level cap is 60, so this comes around halfway through the game. Players can't seek out the tomb before level 28.

The Tomb of Fahir is the third dungeon in the game and it comes in the Shassar Sea storyline. Deckard Cain sends the player to the sea to gain passage to an ancient library and discover a method of destroying the corrupted shards. One must best the tomb before they can have safe passage.

The Tomb of Fahir can be found here:

(Image via Blizzard)

The tomb is located west of Sereth Outpost. Players will be required to travel there after "Fahir's Legacy" and can proceed to the library after defeating it.

Beating the Tomb of Fahir in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal requires its players to battle the typical hordes of demons. The Tomb of Fahir isn't the hardest dungeon in the game, but it represents a big step up in difficulty from the first two.

The dungeon features tons of traditional enemies who surround chests and loot. Both the left and right-wing are swarmed, so splitting into groups of two is often a good trick.

There are three bosses in the Tomb of Fahir: The Icon of Rebirth, The Icon of Souls, and King Fahir. Each is a powerful foe who demands a slightly different strategy to outmaneuver and defeat.

The Icon of Rebirth is the easiest of the three. It summons minions that can be very annoying, but its attacks aren't terrible. Just encircle the creature and attack it consistently. His biggest attack lays a red circle at the player's feet, run to avoid it. Use AOEs to deal damage to both minions and the Icon.

The Icon of Souls also summons minions but uses different attacks. It summons melee and archer minions, but only the archers are dangerous. Use AOEs to dispose of the melee minions when they run in. The Icon of Souls has a massive and devastating laser attack, but it charges long enough to avoid it.

Finally, King Fahir has many deadly AOEs to avoid. Watch out for glowing orange circles and exploding mummies. Keep moving around him. If the team split up before, now is the time to come together.

Diablo Immortal features most of the dungeon crawling action that fans love. The Tomb of Fahir is a great adventure in the mobile answer to the franchise.

