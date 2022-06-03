How to fast travel in Diablo Immortal

Considering how big the map is in Diablo Immortal, fast travel is going to be a great feature for players to use in the game.

Diablo Immortal has been one of the most anticipated releases in recent history. The title does enough to provide a unique spin on the ARPG, while providing all of the gameplay elements fans usually expect from such games. However, for as good as the game seems, walking everywhere can be time consuming. Therefore, players should keep an eye out for fast travel as soon as they are able to access it in the game.

What is the quickest way to travel between areas in Diablo Immortal?

There are eight large regions in Diablo Immortal. For context, that’s almost as many areas as there are in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This will make fast travel a must-use for most players of the game.

Players will not have fast-travel when they start up the game. It can only be accessed after playing the story for a bit.

Once it’s unlocked, players will be able to travel to each region in the game through waypoints. These waypoints are shown on the minimap as purple icons. All players will need to do is find the waypoint, stand on it for a bit, and they will be whisked away to another region.

A good rule of thumb for finding waypoints is that they are often found in small villages. If players ever get stuck and really need to backtrack to a different area quickly, finding a village might be a good plan of action.

Players should also be careful when standing on these waypoints. They don’t get any invisible frames while standing over the area; enemies are able to attack the player if there are any nearby.

A good habit players can form is to check the area before transporting. It’s only recommended to use fast travel if there are no enemies in the nearby area.

The waypoints are usually found in villages or populus areas (Image via Blizzard)

In addition to fast-travel, Diablo Immortal also features an auto navigation system. Players can use this to teleport to areas that don’t have a waypoint. However, this process is a bit cumbersome, which is why players might want to teleport to nearby waypoints and then just walk the old fashioned way.

Also, players can only teleport to areas they have already travelled to in the game. So far, it looks like there is no way to access areas early outside of going through the story mode. Thankfully, many players are raving about the story in this game, so playing the campaign won’t exactly be too rough.

Players will likely travel often in this title. There are many items that players can grab in their demon slaying endeavors. Diablo Immortal also simplified the item system, so that the power level of each item is only represented by one number; players no longer have any need to do tons of memorization when looking at items to use in the game.

