10 best Minecraft mods for dimensions (2023)

Minecraft has had three dimensions for years that players can travel to and from: the standard Overworld where the game begins, the fiery Nether, and the relatively vacant and mysterious End. Be that as it may, some players think that the stock three dimensions have grown a bit played out, leading them to seek out mods that add new dimensions or revitalize the existing ones.

When it comes to Minecraft mods centered around dimensions, there's certainly a massive collection to choose from. Some mods allow players to go to new dimensions like planets in space, while others imagine entirely new realms complete with their own aesthetics and physics.

Whatever the case may be, if Minecraft players are hunting for some dimension-centered mods, there are multiple examples that come to mind first and foremost.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft dimension mods worth giving a try in 2023

1) BetterEnd

BetterEnd reworks the End into a much more fleshed-out Minecraft dimension (Image via AsianHalfSquat/YouTube)

Minecrafters tend to agree that the End is a solid dimension, but it can feel a bit bereft of things to do compared to the Overworld and the Nether. Once fans have defeated the Ender Dragon and have explored End Cities, there isn't much more content. BetterEnd addresses this by dozens of biomes, new mobs with their own variations, and new items and blocks.

If that wasn't enough, BetterEnd also introduces entirely new gameplay features like Infusion Rituals and a progression system for tools and gear obtained within the End.

2) Deeper and Darker

The Echoing Cliffs within the Deeper and Darker Minecraft mod (Image via Nitrodynamite18/Modrinth)

The deep dark biome has been in Minecraft since The Wild Update, but it did leave some players to craft a certain theory. At the center of ancient cities, they can find large structures reminiscent of the Warden that look oddly like a deactivated portal, leaving fans to wonder if Mojang has that in mind for a future update.

Deeper and Darker is a mod that takes advantage of this ominous structure to allow players to transition to a dimension known as the Otherside. This location has three distinct biomes, and a ton of gear, blocks, and mobs reminiscent of the deep dark biome and the sculk found growing throughout it.

3) BetterNether

BetterNether revamps the fiery dimension with all-new biomes, structures, and more (Image via Crimson Gaming/YouTube)

The Nether received a lot of love in Minecraft's 1.16 update, but hasn't gotten all that much attention since then. BetterNether picks up the torch by adding dozens of new biomes with unique plant life, all-new mobs, and plenty of fresh crafting recipes to utilize with the mod's implemented materials.

It also introduces new generated structures, like Nether Cities, and players can even farm many of the dimension's new resources to their benefit as well.

4) Ad Astra

Ad Astra allows Minecraft players to travel to multiple new planets and planetoids like the moon (Image via AlexNijjar/Modrinth)

Although this Minecraft mod doesn't expressly add dimensions, it does use the mechanic to allow players to travel through space. Ad Astra is an exploration mod that permits fans to create and customize spaceships and travel to multiple celestial bodies including the moon, Mars, Venus, Mercury, and a new planet known as Glacio.

Fans can even traverse two separate solar systems, and all of these locations are technically treated as dimensions within Minecraft. For this reason, it slides into this list on the technical front even though it doesn't literally add dimensions.

5) Galacticraft

Galacticraft is another fantastic space mod in Minecraft (Image via DanTDM/YouTube)

Much like Ad Astra, Galacticraft is a long-lived Minecraft mod that allows players to explore beyond the reaches of the Earth. It utilizes the custom dimension capabilities to create various locations to visit in the solar system, including entirely new planets and moons that players might not expect.

Furthermore, fans can create and customize their own spaceship, build entire space stations, and meet plenty of extraterrestrials on their travels.

6) The Aether II

The Aether II is the sequel to one of Minecraft's most famous mods of all time (Image via Oz-Payn/Modrinth)

The Aether Mod is one of the longest-lived and famous in Minecraft's history and has been developed for well over a decade. It allows players to use glowstone blocks and water to enter a dimension known as the Aether, a land in the sky. Now, The Aether Mod has received a sequel project that adds new biomes like The Highlands.

Complete with new mobs, blocks, and gear, The Aether Mod II is already off to a fantastic start. Furthermore, the developers have stated that they plan to add dungeons and other structures in the immediate future.

7) The Bumblezone

All of the content added in The Bumblezone mod (Image via TelepathicGrunt/Modrinth)

It's been quite a while since bees arrived in Minecraft via the Buzzy Bees update, and while they've remained popular and useful since then, there hasn't been much attention paid to them. This is what The Bumblezone mod aims to change by introducing an entirely new dimension centered around bees and honey.

If new blocks and gear weren't enough, Minecraft fans can also find entire structures and even a unique mob known as the Bee Queen, all within The Bumblezone.

8) Tropicraft

Tropicraft is a fantastic mod for a sunny getaway (Image via NotActuallyTerry/Modrinth)

Dating back to 2011, Tropicraft is a mod that remains in active development and unlocks access to a new dimension filled with jungles, beaches, and the bounties of the sea. Here, players can relax on the beach, spot jaguars in the jungle, or spend some time enjoying the customs of the Koa people.

Whatever fans decide to do in this tropical dimension, danger is at a relative minimum compared to the hazards of the Nether and the End. Plus, it's the perfect place for a beach house build.

9) The Midnight

The Night Plains biome in The Midnight mod (Image via Cryptic-Mushroom/Modrinth)

Essentially the direct opposite of a sunny dimension like Tropicraft, The Midnight is a dimension mod that is dark and hostile from the very beginning. Players can find rifts to this new location opening and closing regularly in their world, but they should certainly prepare themselves before making the journey to The Midnight.

It should be noted that at the moment, The Midnight is only available for Minecraft versions 1.12.2, 1.14.4, and 1.15.2. However, the developers have stated that they're currently reworking the mod from the bottom up. Hopefully, all of the new and sinister biomes, mobs, and eerily gorgeous landscapes are made more compatible for other game versions.

10) Dimensional Expansion

The first new dimension in the Dimensional Expansion mod (Image via Killarexe/Modrinth)

Although this mod is still a work in progress, it's already showing plenty of promise. Dimensional Expansion adds one new dimension (so far) complete with new gear, new blocks, and items with custom properties to enhance a player's survival prospects. This mod's new dimension even comes with its own custom soundtrack.

Down the road, Killarexe has stated that they also intend to add villages, dungeons, and other structures to the dimension. Although this mod may not be finished, it's still worth checking out in its current alpha state.