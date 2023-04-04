Top 5 must-have Minecraft farms in 2023

Farming in Minecraft is one of the most time-honored traditions, allowing players to collect high volumes of resources. From items and blocks to experience points, farms can provide players with different benefits if they're willing to construct them.

While there are almost limitless possibilities when constructing a farm in Minecraft, some are a little more useful than others. When playing in Survival Mode, for example, farming iron is a bit more helpful in the long run compared to farming materials like bamboo. Since this is the case, there are certain farms that players may want to prioritize as they begin constructing farms.

Obviously, the final decision is down to the player, but they may want to consider building certain farms with a higher priority.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Furnace XP farm and other great farms to build for Minecraft's Survival Mode in 2023

5) Cow/Chicken Farms

It's no secret that if Minecraft players want to continue thriving in Survival Mode, they're going to need food. While farming crops is certainly helpful, meat provided by animals like cows, chickens, and sheep tends to provide more hunger restoration and saturation. Since this is the case, it's a good idea to create a farm where these mobs can be bred and killed for their meat.

Fortunately, there are a large number of compact designs that operate on mob culling in version 1.19. This lets players collect meat simply by breeding animal mobs and allowing the game to kill off the excess mobs.

4) Hostile Mob Farm

Minecraft's various hostile mobs aren't just aggressors meant to be avoided. Thanks to the plethora of items these creatures drop, it's certainly worth a player's time to farm them as much as possible.

With a basic hostile mob farm, players can collect plenty of XP as well as items like gunpowder, bows, arrows, bones, and rotten flesh. Constructing a hostile mob farm can be done in tower form like in the old days. However, new designs have allowed players to save construction materials while still being able to farm hostile mobs incredibly effectively.

3) Furnace XP Farm

If Minecraft players don't mind creating an automated farm, they can rake in endless experience orbs just by using a furnace.

To be specific, these farms create experience orbs by smelting materials like cactus, potatoes, and kelp before storing the items and experience. With the simple flip of a switch or the press of a button, players can accrue a massive amount of experience in as little as an hour if the farm is operating correctly.

Given the small size of these farms and the limitless amount of experience they provide, it's a no-brainer to build them early and use them as often as possible.

2) Emerald Farms

At first glance, emeralds may not seem like the most important resource to farm in Minecraft. However, this all changes over time as players find villages and begin trading with villagers.

With enough emeralds, players can use the villager trading system to level up their villagers and acquire high-quality goods and equipment, including enchanted gear. Since this is the case, players can never have enough emeralds to facilitate their trading purposes. Plus, the excess emeralds can also be turned into blocks, which make for a particularly nice decoration.

As players level up their Minecraft villagers, they become even more valuable, particularly in the mid or late game. With that in mind, it's wise to construct an emerald farm early.

1) Iron Farm

Iron is one of the most vital resources in all of Minecraft, even after players have stopped using it to craft their weapons and armor. Since it's used in over 30 different crafting recipes, players will need some iron no matter how far along in their game progression they might be.

Fortunately, by utilizing iron golems, players can create a steady stream of iron ingots for as long as they need them. This is particularly helpful in multiplayer servers, where fans can help their friends get up to speed by offering tons of iron for crafting.

