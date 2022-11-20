How to get gunpowder in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft is a game where players can build almost anything they can imagine. To do so, however, they need to ensure that they have all the required materials. From cities, to castles, and even fireworks, everything needs the necessary materials to be crafted.

Gunpowder is a crafting item that is used to make numerous items, including TNT, fireworks, and splash potions. All of these items are very useful during any part of the game, and players will surely want to have as much gunpowder as possible.

So, what is the easiest way to get gunpowder in Minecraft 1.19? Read on to find out.

Where to get gunpowder easily in Minecraft 1.19

Like many other materials in Minecraft, gunpowder can be found by farming specific areas. To get the resource, the easiest method is to kill creepers. When they die, they have a chance to drop up to two gunpowder. With Looting enchantment, this can be increased to five per creeper.

Another mob that can drop gunpowder is the ghast, which can be found inside the Nether. For killing these floating ghost-like creatures, players can score up to two gunpowder per mob they defeat. This can also be increased with the Looting enchantment to drop up to five per mob.

Witches can drop the most gunpowder out of any entity, but they are the least common to come across. Upon dying, they will drop up to six gunpowder, with each level of Looting increasing this by three, for a maximum of 15 per Witch.

While these creatures provide an easy and sustainable way to get gunpowder in Minecraft, there are a few other ways to get it as well.

Finding gunpowder in other locations in the world of Minecraft

Besides farming mobs, another way to find gunpowder is to locate it inside the many different chests one can find while out and exploring in the world.

Each chest has a different amount of gunpowder they contain, with a specific chance in both Java Edition as well as Bedrock Edition. The data is as follows:

Java Edition

Dungeon Chest: 1-8 gunpowder (57.8% chance)

Desert Temple Chest: 1-8 gunpowder (59% chance)

Shipwreck Supply Chest: 1-5 gunpowder (20.8% chance)

Woodland Mansion Chest: 1-8 gunpowder (57.8% chance)

Trading for gunpowder in Minecraft 1.19

Another method to obtain gunpowder in Minecraft is to locate a wandering trader. These entities will spawn with two leashed llamas within 48 blocks of the player. While the loot that they have is randomized, each will have a one in six chance of spawning with gunpowder in their inventory.

If a player encounters any of these wandering traders, they will be able to purchase gunpowder for the price of one emerald a piece.

These methods can help find enough gunpowder

While gunpowder is not the most common material in the game, once players know where to look, they will be able to have as much of it as they need at any time. Once they have their stocks, they will be able to make as many TNT, fireworks, and splash potions as they need on their adventures.

