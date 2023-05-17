10 best Minecraft 1.12.2 mods in 2023

Minecraft 1.20 may be fast approaching, but that doesn't mean that the most recent version of the game is the only one being played. Players need to look no further than version 1.12.2, which remains one of the best versions of the game when it comes to modding. Six years after patch 1.12.2's debut, this version is still drawing tons of players online and offline, thanks to the massive amounts of mods available for it.

Minecraft 1.12.2 was released in a tenuous time in the game's history, taking place before Update Aquatic, which was the game's first major update after Microsoft acquired the game. Update Aquatic took quite some time to release, so many modders settled in and made tons of mods for version 1.12.2, likely unsure if the future game updates would be handled well by Microsoft.

If Minecraft fans are enjoying version 1.12.2 for whatever reason, there are certainly some mods they should check out.

10 Minecraft 1.12.2 mods still worth playing in May 2023

1) JourneyMap

Minecraft worlds are huge places, and it can be easy for newcomers to get lost. In-game maps certainly have their uses, but using them can block a player's vision and potentially put them in dangerous situations.

JourneyMap deals with this issue by adding a highly-detailed minimap to the UI that tracks the environment in real-time. Even better, fans can expand the minimap into a full map where they can check out their world seed and even mark points of interest to their liking.

2) Comforts

In most situations, if Minecraft players want to have a snooze and change night to day without commands, they'll need to use a bed block. However, carrying around a bed can break overall player immersion or stand out in the wrong way in a campsite build or during a nomadic playthrough.

Comforts fixes this by adding new sleeping blocks that should fit much more nicely into a roaming player's adventures, including sleeping bags and hammocks in various colors. These blocks also won't change a player's spawn point like a bed will, which makes them perfect for traveling.

3) Applied Energistics 2

Aside from the use of redstone wiring and machinery, there isn't too much in Minecraft that involves the flow of energy for automation and other tasks. Applied Energistics 2 amplifies energy-based gameplay in a massive way by adding a ton of blocks and tools that center on the flow and transformation of energy to automate machinery, wirelessly access remote locations, and much more.

This mod can be tricky to figure out at first due to the sheer depth it provides, but players will be creating entire networks of flowing and shifting energy before they know it.

4) Fast Leaf Decay

Sometimes it's the smallest changes that make Minecraft more rewarding, and this is certainly the case with the Fast Leaf Decay mod. This mod does one thing and one thing only; it speeds up the rate at which leaf blocks disappear after a connected tree trunk is broken. This not only saves players time but also allows fans to collect items like sticks and apples more efficiently without having to wait around for leaf blocks to dissipate or having to break them manually.

The mod is also quite useful when clearing out large forests, as players can focus on breaking the log blocks and let the mod handle the leaves.

5) Cosmetic Armor Reworked

Equipping armor in Minecraft can be crucial for a player's survival, but it doesn't always give off the best aesthetic. No matter what some fans do, they simply can't get used to the appearance of certain armor types on their in-game character. This is where Cosmetic Armor Reworked comes in.

The mod performs a very simple implementation that adds a second set of armor slots for players to utilize that control the cosmetic aspect of a player's armor. This way, fans can equip armor that increases their overall defense rating, while still equipping gear in their cosmetic slots that allow players to cater to their aesthetic.

6) MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod

Furniture has been a need in Minecraft for years, with dedicated blocks for interior and exterior furniture being hard to find or non-existent. Fortunately, the modding phenom MrCrayFish has a single mod that adds just about all of the furniture that players could ask for.

MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod adds over 80 new furniture pieces to the game, nearly all of which are fully functional and work perfectly for both interior and exterior builds. If fans want to spruce up their Minecraft house with more specific furniture pieces, this mod should be the first one they look to.

7) Tinkers' Construct

Creating innovative builds and machines is at the heart of what makes Minecraft special. However, Tinkers' Construct makes innovation even more exceptional by adding new ways to create custom tools, new mobs and materials, and a smeltery for refining various resources at improved efficiency compared to standard furnaces.

Tinkers' Construct is all about combining patterns, materials, and items to create new innovations that express a player's personal style and preferences. This mod is perfect for creators, and it also has an exceptionally intuitive learning curve.

8) Building Gadgets

Even in Minecraft's Creative Mode, building structures block-by-block can be incredibly tedious. If fans don't want to use mods like WorldEdit, they have another option in the form of Building Gadgets. This mod adds multiple gadgets that allow players to place, swap, copy, paste, edit, and delete multiple blocks at once.

Building Gadgets makes the process of building large creations a much less cumbersome experience, and altering a build after the fact is as easy as can be and is performed in just a few clicks.

9) Biomes O' Plenty

Although vanilla Minecraft has gone through plenty of efforts to add new biomes in recent years, version 1.12.2 didn't exactly have the best biome diversity. Fortunately, tons of biome mods existed to amend this issue well before Mojang got around to it, and Biomes O' Plenty may be the best of the bunch. Dozens of biomes are added to the Overworld, Nether, and the End in this mod.

From lavender fields to glowing fungal grottos to the "visceral heap" within the Nether, Minecraft players will have a ton of new locations to explore, complete with their own foliage and climates.

10) Industrial Foregoing

Automation makes progressing through the Minecraft world substantially easier, but doing so in the vanilla version of the game can be tricky. Some automated farms and machines can be more complex than some fans expect, leading to them having to spend considerable amounts of time to build them.

Industrial Foregoing is a mod that heavily streamlines the process of automation and introduces new factors as well. Minecraft players can create simple and effective mob and crop farms, new Infinity Tools, enchantment sorters and creators, and even pipelines and machines that can control power, fluids, and large items.

