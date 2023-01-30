5 best Minecraft small house builds in 2023

With the popularity of Minecraft, many players want to build their own homes in their favorite game; however, this can be a challenge because it can take a lot of time and effort to find the right materials or craft them into the right shape.

Fortunately, there are plenty of tutorials out there that will show you how to do just that. In this article, we'll look at some of the best small house builds in Minecraft. These are typically great for survival mode but can also be made in creative mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft small houses are typically well fit for survival

5) Simple small survival house

The Simple Small Survival House is a great building in Minecraft for people who want to build a compact house and still be able to store their items. It's also a good choice if you want something that looks nice but isn't too complicated.

This design has many advantages; it's easy to build and maintain, so you won't have much trouble keeping up with repairs or cleaning; it has lots of storage space; and it can be decorated with all kinds of different materials, including furniture and artwork. The building even offers a small fenced-in area on the front side of the house, with a farm and room for a horse.

4) Unique small wooden house

This is a small wooden house in Minecraft that has a slightly larger than usual footprint, but it still falls into the "small" category. The outside of this build is quite plain, with just some basic wood paneling and windows to break up all that brown; however, inside, you'll find yourself surrounded by warm lighting and cozy furniture. This is one of those builds that feels like home.

The house is two floors tall and has room for the farm in an outside bit connected to the bottom. Players can store everything they might need in this house and look stylish in the process, this would be an amazing design for a survival server.

3) Small survival wooden house

This small survival wooden house is a great choice for anyone who wants to build a simple home without spending too much time. The design is easy to follow, but it still looks great and can be customized in many ways.

The first thing you need to do is find some wood blocks and follow the video above. The house has two farms, one on the bottom floor and another on the second floor, with all the loot and necessities on the top, away from all danger.

2) Small survival house with jungle wood

This small survival house is made entirely of jungle wood and stone, making it one of the best Minecraft small houses to build. It has a roof that protects you from rain and snowfall, as well as a door that keeps out enemies. It also has tiny windows to let in light during the day, but they can also be closed at night when it's time for bed.

This design is mainly made for someone starting off new in a survival world, but can always be constructed by anyone who finds it appealing.

1) Small fantasy starter house

If you're looking for a small starter house but are a decent new player, this one is perfect. It has everything you need to get started in a Minecraft building - a bedroom and storage. You can add to it if needed because it's not too big yet spacious enough for your first home.

It is fantasy-themed, so it's great for kids who love dragons or wizards. It's easy to build because there aren't many details involved in this design. This truly astounding build was made by the YouTuber Zaypixel.

