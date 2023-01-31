How to get World Edit mod for Minecraft in 2023

Minecraft is an immensely popular sandbox game that is updated with new features and changes every year. But even though new stuff is added to the game occasionally, active players can easily get bored.

Because of this, the community has created an unimaginable number of mods for Minecraft. It is worth noting that mods only work in Java Edition. Therefore, only PC players can install mods in their game.

WorldEdit mod for Minecraft

Most mods would try to add new structures or mobs, but WorldEdit doesn't add any such thing. It is one of the most popular Minecraft mods that, as its name suggests, allows players to edit their Minecraft world using new commands.

How to install

To run WorldEdit on your system, you will first need to install Forge. This is a mod installer that is necessary to install any mod.

Installing Forge

Here are the steps that need to be followed to install Forge in Minecraft 1.19 and the newer versions:

Step 1: Download the latest version of Forge from the official webpage.

Step 2: Open the downloaded file using Java. You can do so by right-clicking on the mod and selecting Java(TM) Platform SE Binary.

Step 3: The mod's installer will open up. Ensure that the game directory is correct, and simply click on the install button.

This may take a while. If the installation fails, it is usually either because you have never installed or played the compatible version of Minecraft or the launcher is still open.

Installing WorldEdit

With Forge installed, you can now move on to installing WorldEdit. The steps mentioned below show how to install WorldEdit easily:

Step 1: Download WorldEdit (https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/worldedit).

Step 2: Move the downloaded file to the game's mod folder. This folder can be located by pressing WIN+R and typing "%appdata%/.minecraft".

Once the mod has been moved, you will need to open the official launcher and open the Forge installation. This installation of Minecraft will have WorldEdit.

How to copy and paste structures using WorldEdit

Copies of a village house (Image via Mojang)

WorldEdit is a unique mod that adds a bunch of different commands to the game that helps you create new things. Therefore, to use WorldEdit in your single-player worlds, you have to ensure that cheats are enabled.

One of the most popular and useful features of the WorldEdit mod is that it allows you to copy and paste certain areas of your world.

Whether it is a naturally generated structure or something made by you, it can be copied and pasted anywhere. The best part is that copied things can also be pasted in different worlds.

You will need a wand to select the region that needs to be copied. You can get this by typing "//wand" in the chat.

With the wand equipped, you need to mark two diagonal ends of the region to be copied. The left click marks the first position, and the right click marks the second. The first position needs to be the lowest point of the structure being marked, and the second needs to be the diagonally opposite topmost part.

A village house pasted above an ocean (Image via Mojang)

Then, copy the marked region using "//copy" and save it using "//schematic save filename". The filename for the schematic can be anything with no spaces.

Now that the selected region has been saved, it can be pasted anywhere in any world. To do so, you must first type "//schematic load filename" and then type "//paste".

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes