Top 5 things to know before playing Minecraft RLCraft modpack

RLCraft is a Minecraft modpack that adds over 100 mods to the game and completely changes how it looks and feels, making it one of the most popular packs in the sandbox game. If gamers are bored of the same old biomes, mobs, crafting, mining, and other features of Minecraft, RLCraft is a perfect choice.

However, it is also one of the most difficult modpacks to survive in as there are several new mechanics and dangerous creatures that can kill players in an instant. Hence, they must know a thing or two before playing in the vast fantastical custom world.

5 important points to know before playing Minecraft RLCraft modpack

1) Different progression path

Simply obtaining wood blocks is difficult in the Minecraft modpack (Image via RLCraft Wiki)

In the vanilla version, players usually punch a tree to obtain wood and craft their first set of wooden tools and weapons. RLCraft instantly complicates the progression path by not allowing players to get any wood by punching. Instead, a flint knife needs to be made with flint and sticks. Flint itself is not the easiest material to obtain.

This shows that the rest of the progression path will be quite different. Players will not be able to do the same things they did in the vanilla version.

2) Different crafting recipes

Crafting recipes are also completely different in this Minecraft modpack (Image via RLCraft Wiki)

While taking the first steps in this detailed and difficult modpack, users will experience a completely new crafting method. Almost every craftable item will have a different recipe. This is partially because several new items have been added with this modpack.

Hence, players must at least know how to craft recipes for basic tools and weapons in order to start their adventure without any problems. As they progress further, they will learn new ways to craft items.

3) Thirst and temperature mechanics

Drops of water indicate thirst level, and globe indicates temperature in the Minecraft modpack (Image via Reddit/u/OwehMDD)

The vanilla version only has a hunger bar and hunger mechanics. When players eat something, their bar increases, consequently increasing their health as well. The RLCraft modpack also adds new thirst and temperature mechanics.

Along with hunger, users will also have to keep track of their thirst and body temperature. If they are low on water levels, their FOV can be blurry. Similarly, if they are in a hot biome, they can lose their hearts because of the heat and even get new negative status effects.

4) Dangerous hostile creatures

This Minecraft modpack is filled with unique and lethal creatures (Image via Reddit / u/ConsiderationNo9887)

As soon as gamers enter the world of RLCraft, they will find mysterious creatures roaming around the world. This is courtesy of the many mob mods that come with the pack. Unfortunately, most of them will be hostile towards players. Newcomers will especially face lots of difficulty since they will not be able to defend themselves against strong hostile mobs.

Hence, players must be cautious and stay away from any unknown dangers until they improve their skill levels and weapons.

5) Combat and health mechanics

The Minecraft modpack even has different health and combat mechanics (Image via Reddit / u/AoT_Season_4_opening)

Whenever players craft higher level weapons and tools in the vanilla version, all the powers of that tool can be easily used by a player, even if they're new. However, this is not the case in RLCraft, as gamers need to increase their skill levels to use stronger weapons to fight, drastically changing the combat tactics of the game.

Furthermore, health mechanics while fighting are also different since hostile mobs can instantly kill players if the attack is aimed at their heads. Different parts of the body have different effects on the player's health and overall well-being.

