Top 5 insanely difficult Minecraft modpacks

Minecraft is one of those few games that can be heavily modded. Since players can create any kind of mob, item, block or even change certain mechanisms of the game, many have come up with great modpacks for it. Some of them are quite easy to play, while others are extremely difficult.

Players who have played the game for a long time and are quite bored by the same old mechanics, mobs, items, etc., can look towards some of the most difficult modpacks to raise the bar and feel the thrill once more.

Even though these modpacks can be tough, intermediate players can also download and explore a brand new game inside the sandbox title.

5 most difficult Minecraft modpacks to play

1) TerraFirmaCraft

Japenese-style house made in TerraFirmaCraft Minecraft modpack (Image via u/ScrumpfDabogy Reddit)

When it comes to realism, TerraFirmaCraft modpack is one of the best out there. The game's terrain gets drastically changed with new types of trees, stones, flowers, and more. Players will find several small stone-related, and wooden items like sticks randomly laying around the ground.

The realism of the modpack makes the game quite difficult to survive in since crops and other food items might not grow if the location's season or temperature is not appropriate. Even the sea level has been raised to accommodate different types of mobs and stone blocks.

2) Madpack 4

A player made a huge base in Madpack Minecraft modpack (Image via u/Tricker12345/Reddit)

This is another extremely difficult modpack that will test players' skills. The moment they enter the world and start punching a tree, the game will start spawning special kinds of mobs to immediately put them in danger. As it progresses, this level of difficulty will keep increasing and players will need to travel far and wide to obtain boosts.

Apart from a new storyline that has been weaved, players can also go on several side quests and immerse themselves in the challenging modpack.

3) Artifact Quest

Artifacts Quest modpack offers a new main menu as well (Image via Minecraft)

This modpack has a great story woven around it. In it, God has essentially lost some artifacts and players must find all of them to become more powerful against mobs. Even though the game might feel vanilla and easy, it is by no means simple to survive.

Some mobs present in this game will be able to see the player through walls and the modpack will throw random boss fights towards the player. Mobs will also be able to regenerate health and keep attacking players. Torches in this modpack can also go out randomly, leaving players in complete darkness.

4) RLCraft

Players will also fight new kinds of dragons in this Minecraft modpack (Image via u/TeeJayBex/Reddit)

RLCraft is arguably the most famous modpack for the game. It has over two million downloads and is one of the most detailed and difficult options out there. From the moment players enter the game, they will notice loads of new mobs randomly roaming around the new terrain. Most of these mobs will be able to kill players with ease.

Additionally, they will have to keep track of their water levels along with hunger. Most crafting recipes and gear systems are also different in this modpack.

5) Blood N' Bones

A player successfully making a secure base in this Minecraft modpack (Image via u/Alashion/Reddit)

Many players might think that RLCraft is the most difficult modpack, but Blood N' Bones takes it to an entirely different level. Although it is much smaller and less detailed than RLCraft, players will still feel the difficulty level rise as they progress further in the game.

They will have to be careful against different blocks like quicksand that can instantly trap and kill them. Several mods specially made by the modpack's creator focus entirely on making the game almost unplayable with a steep difficulty curve.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan