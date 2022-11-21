Demon Slayer mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft supports a plethora of mods that can be installed. These are third-party codes that add new features or significantly alter existing ones, resulting in an entirely new gameplay experience. When players get tired of playing the vanilla version, they can switch to the modded version. 'Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)' is one of the most popular mods available.

Demon Slayer is one of the most well-known Japanese anime series of all time. Millions of people have fallen in love with the series. It is safe to assume that some of them are Minecraft fans. As a result, with over four million downloads on CurseForge, this mod has done exceptionally well in the community.

Everything to know about the Demon Slayer mod for Minecraft

How to download and install the Demon Slayer mod?

Download Forge app from this website (Image via Sportskeeda)

To install this mod, players must first install the official CurseForge app, which handles all modded game versions and even instals Forge and Fabric APIs. Look for the 'CurseForge app for Minecraft' and download the software from the first website you find. Then, install and launch the app.

Select the game and create a new profile with 1.16.5 game version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Find the sandbox game and create a new profile with the 1.16.5 game version once the app has opened. Remember to specify the game version, as the mod only works with 1.16.5. After creating the profile, go to 'Add more content' and look for 'Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)' in the mod list.

Install the app and let it download and install the mod onto the modded game version. When you're finished, press 'Play' to open a secondary official game launcher, which will launch the modded game version.

How to become a Demon Slayer and progress further

Sanemi Shinazugawa is a major side character and a demon slayer in the Anime (Image via CurseForge)

The creators wrote about how players can become a Slayer or a Demon in Minecraft on the main mod page on CurseForge. To become a Slayer, players must either kill a Demon or craft a sun sword (Nichirin Sword).

Once a Demon Slayer, players must follow the custom advancements added to the mod in order to progress further in the quest.

How to become a Demon and progress further

Rui (Left) is one of the demons in the original Anime and in the Minecraft mod (Image via CurseForge)

Similar to becoming a Slayer, players can also choose to become a Demon in the modded game by finding a special ore called 'Muzan Blood Ore". Hence, both the Demons and Slayers have different questlines.

Once players become demons, they can get different demonic power packs by killing other demons in the wild. Furthermore, they will need to consume blood in order to increase their level. Three drops of blood will increase one level in the game.

Custom key binds

The mod also adds custom key binds to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Along with all the new features, the mod even has some custom key binds that players must know in order to use special abilities and combat tactics. Here is the list of custom key binds for the mod:

R : Change breathes or blood demon arts

Right Click : Use breathing or blood demon art (need nichirin sword or blood demon art item)

S + Jump : Back Step

M : Demon slayer mark (need advancement grant)

Other related modpacks and mods

Other Demon Slayer related mods and modpacks for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the main mod, 'Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)', the same modders also created an animation mod that works with the main mod. It completely changes the animation mechanics of players and other NPCs to bring the mod closer to Anime.

Moreover, an entire mod pack called 'Demon Slayer Unleashed' is solely focused on this mod as well. It adds even more supporting mods that drastically enhance the gameplay experience.

